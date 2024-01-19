Luke Donald Marks 19th Career Ace in Dubai Desert Classic Amidst Mixed Performance

English professional golfer, Luke Donald, has once again proven that he is a force to be reckoned with on the golf course, achieving his 19th career hole-in-one during the second round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. The incredible feat occurred on the 180-yard, par-3 fourth hole at the Emirates Golf Club, where Donald used a cut 8-iron to sink the ball with one strike.

Advertisment

An Unseen but Celebrated Achievement

Despite the momentous occasion not being captured on camera, the spectators behind the green confirmed the hole-in-one through their exuberant celebrations. Donald, in his characteristic style, marked his ace by gifting every member of the media covering the event a glass of champagne. The celebration, however, did not distract from the persistent focus that Donald maintains on the game.

A Contrast in Performance

Advertisment

Donald's success with aces, however, seems to contrast with his overall performance in the first two rounds of the tournament. He posted scores of 71 each day, which places him 11 strokes behind the tournament leader, Cameron Young. Young, displaying stellar form, has made an eagle and 14 birdies, with impressive driving distances in the two rounds. The tournament has also witnessed unexpected performances from top players, including defending champion Rory McIlroy, who is tied for 24th, and Tyrrell Hatton and Brian Harman, both tied for 37th, alongside Donald.

A Chance for Redemption

Despite the current standings, the players still have an opportunity to improve their position in the remaining rounds of the tournament. This is particularly true for Donald, who, in addition to his hole-in-one achievement, recently led the European Ryder Cup team at the 2025 contest at Bethpage Black. As the tournament progresses, the world will be watching to see if Donald can replicate his hole-in-one success on a larger scale and climb up the leaderboard.