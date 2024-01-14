en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Lucas Taylor Leads Georgia State to a Dominant Victory Over Georgia Southern

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
Lucas Taylor Leads Georgia State to a Dominant Victory Over Georgia Southern

In a riveting college basketball match, Georgia State Panthers exhibited superior court control, overpowering the Georgia Southern Eagles in a decisive 90-62 win. The match, attended by 3,152 spectators, witnessed some exceptional performances from both teams but was ultimately dominated by Georgia State.

Offensive Prowess of the Panthers

Leading the offensive onslaught for Georgia State was Lucas Taylor, who netted an impressive 28 points. He was well-supported by Toneari Lane and Dwon Odom, who added 18 and 15 points respectively. The trio showcased an efficient offense, outshooting their opponents at every turn. Notably, the team’s field-goal efficiency was boosted by Nkereuwem’s perfect shooting, which added another 14 points to the tally.

Eagles’ Struggle to Find Rhythm

On the other hand, Georgia Southern, despite their spirited effort, could not keep up with the Panthers’ aggressive play. Their performance was spearheaded by Tyren Moore who scored 19 points, followed by Eren Banks contributing 11 points. However, their overall shooting precision fell short compared to the Panthers, leading to a widening gap in the scoreline.

Key Stat Line: Rebounds and Assists

Another area where Georgia State showcased dominance was in rebounds and assists. Turner, contributing significantly to the Panthers’ total of 42 rebounds, grabbed 15, overpowering Georgia Southern’s 29. Dwon Odom’s impressive passing, culminating in 9 assists out of Georgia State’s total 18, further accentuated the team’s cohesive play. The halftime score stood at 42-32 in favor of Georgia State, and they managed to extend their lead in the second half convincingly.

Looking Ahead

With this victory, Georgia State improves their record to 9-7, including a 4-1 standing in the Sun Belt Conference. Their next challenge lies against Appalachian State. Meanwhile, the Eagles, falling to a 2-15 record, will look to regroup as they prepare to face Coastal Carolina in their upcoming match.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
11 seconds ago
Kowloon Cricket Club Vs. Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club: A Clash of Contrasts in Hong Kong Premier League One Day 2023-24
On the verdant field of Kowloon Cricket Ground, the air is charged with anticipation as Kowloon Cricket Club (KCC) gears up to face Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club in the 10th match of the Hong Kong Premier League One Day 2023-24, scheduled for January 14. Impressive Track Record of Kowloon Cricket Club The Kowloon
Kowloon Cricket Club Vs. Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club: A Clash of Contrasts in Hong Kong Premier League One Day 2023-24
Recent Boys' High School Basketball: A Competitive Landscape
56 seconds ago
Recent Boys' High School Basketball: A Competitive Landscape
Duke Triumphs Over Georgia Tech in Closely Contested Basketball Match
57 seconds ago
Duke Triumphs Over Georgia Tech in Closely Contested Basketball Match
Thrilling High School Hockey Matches End in Narrow Victories and Surprising Outcomes
33 seconds ago
Thrilling High School Hockey Matches End in Narrow Victories and Surprising Outcomes
Duke Secures Victory in Tightly Contested Game Against Georgia Tech
37 seconds ago
Duke Secures Victory in Tightly Contested Game Against Georgia Tech
Western Kentucky Triumphs Over Jacksonville State in Competitive Basketball Match
51 seconds ago
Western Kentucky Triumphs Over Jacksonville State in Competitive Basketball Match
Latest Headlines
World News
Kowloon Cricket Club Vs. Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club: A Clash of Contrasts in Hong Kong Premier League One Day 2023-24
11 seconds
Kowloon Cricket Club Vs. Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club: A Clash of Contrasts in Hong Kong Premier League One Day 2023-24
Camden County Battles Confirmed Measles Case: A Call for Vaccination
12 seconds
Camden County Battles Confirmed Measles Case: A Call for Vaccination
Thrilling High School Hockey Matches End in Narrow Victories and Surprising Outcomes
33 seconds
Thrilling High School Hockey Matches End in Narrow Victories and Surprising Outcomes
Democratic Candidates Engage in 10th Congressional District's First Forum
33 seconds
Democratic Candidates Engage in 10th Congressional District's First Forum
Duke Secures Victory in Tightly Contested Game Against Georgia Tech
37 seconds
Duke Secures Victory in Tightly Contested Game Against Georgia Tech
Sweden's Correctional Service Braces for Massive Expansion Amid Tightening of Penalties
42 seconds
Sweden's Correctional Service Braces for Massive Expansion Amid Tightening of Penalties
Western Kentucky Triumphs Over Jacksonville State in Competitive Basketball Match
51 seconds
Western Kentucky Triumphs Over Jacksonville State in Competitive Basketball Match
Recent Boys' High School Basketball: A Competitive Landscape
56 seconds
Recent Boys' High School Basketball: A Competitive Landscape
Duke Triumphs Over Georgia Tech in Closely Contested Basketball Match
57 seconds
Duke Triumphs Over Georgia Tech in Closely Contested Basketball Match
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app