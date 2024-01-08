Lucas Moraes Clinches Historic Win at Dakar Rally 2024; Al-Rajhi Seizes Overall Lead

The 2024 Dakar Rally, one of the world’s most gruelling off-road races, continues to test the mettle of its competitors in Saudi Arabia. Brazilian racer, Lucas Moraes, recently etched his name in the annals of the race, securing his first stage win and becoming the first Brazilian to clinch such a victory in the car category. This triumph saw him finishing a mere 9 seconds ahead of Mattias Ekström.

Moraes’s Historic Victory

Finishing less than a minute from the podium, Moraes currently holds the 4th position in the overall rankings. This victory, no small feat, was a result of his skill, the expertise of his co-driver in navigating the arduous stage, and a touch of benevolence as he stopped to offer his spare wheel to another competitor. The day ended on a high note for Moraes and his team.

Al-Rajhi’s Consistent Performance

Adding to the day’s excitement, Saudi Arabian driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi put forth an exceptional performance, finishing third in the stage. This performance, coming in at 1 minute and 9 seconds behind Moraes, catapulted Al-Rajhi to the forefront of the general rankings, securing his overall lead in the car class.

The Struggle and Triumph at Dakar 2024

While Moraes and Al-Rajhi were basking in their successes, others faced challenges. Two-time winner, Sam Sunderland, was forced out of the race due to mechanical issues. In the motorbike category, initial stage winner Pablo Quintanilla faced speeding penalties, leading to Kevin Benavides claiming the stage victory. The Dakar Rally 2024, thus, remains an unpredictable and thrilling test of endurance and skill.

