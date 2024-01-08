en English
Saudi Arabia

Lucas Moraes Clinches First Dakar Stage Win, Yazeed Al-Rajhi Takes Overall Lead

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:51 pm EST
Lucas Moraes Clinches First Dakar Stage Win, Yazeed Al-Rajhi Takes Overall Lead

In a spectacular demonstration of skill and determination, Brazilian racer Lucas Moraes clinched his first stage victory at the Dakar Rally on Monday. This victory is not only a personal achievement for Moraes but also a historical one as he becomes the first Brazilian to win a stage in the car category of the rally.

Moraes’ Victory: A Delicate Balance Between Caution and Speed

Throughout the 437-kilometer special stage, Moraes displayed an unexpected maturity, maintaining a delicate balance between caution and speed. Despite facing fierce competition, he emerged victorious with a slim margin of 9 seconds ahead of Mattias Ekström. Currently positioned 4th in the general rankings, Moraes is now less than a minute away from the podium, ready to pounce.

Al-Rajhi: A Consistent Force to Reckon With

Meanwhile, Yazeed Al-Rajhi finished third in the same stage, a result that catapulted him into the overall lead in the car class. Displaying consistent prowess and strategic racing, Al-Rajhi now stands at the top of the standings, leading by 29s from Carlos Sainz. This stage has further solidified Al-Rajhi as a strong contender for the title.

A Pivotal Stage in the Dakar Rally

The recent stage has proven to be pivotal for both drivers. Moraes, with his first stage win, has made history while setting the stage for potential further successes. On the other hand, Al-Rajhi’s performance has underscored his consistent performance and strategic mastery throughout the rally. As the rally continues, both drivers have positioned themselves as forces to be reckoned with in this grueling motorsport event.

Saudi Arabia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

