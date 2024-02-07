Lubbock's Tribute to NFL Superstar Patrick Mahomes: Murals that Paint a Legacy

The bustling college town of Lubbock, Texas, with a population of approximately 260,993, is a place where football is more than just a sport—it's a way of life. Home to Texas Tech University, it is also the hometown of Patrick Mahomes, the former college football quarterback, who is now a towering figure in the National Football League (NFL), playing for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes: Lubbock's Local Hero

As Mahomes' star continues to rise in the NFL, the city of Lubbock has embraced him as a local hero. His journey from Texas Tech to the Chiefs, and his remarkable achievements on the football field, have been a source of immense pride for the citizens of Lubbock.

Two dynamic murals of Mahomes, painted by Lubbock native Joey Martinez, have become a visual testament to this pride. Martinez, who began painting Mahomes after meeting him at Texas Tech, has created these murals as a tribute to the NFL star's legacy. The artwork serves as a way for Martinez and the community to support and embrace Mahomes, and share in his triumphs.

Martinez: Painting a Legacy

Martinez's first mural of Mahomes was painted on the night the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020. The second one was created after their championship win last year. Interestingly, the latest artwork features Mahomes in casual attire, a departure from the usual depiction of him in his football uniform. With Mahomes heading to his fourth Super Bowl in five years, Martinez is already hard at work on a new canvas, with plans to add Super Bowl rings to the depiction after the game.

Lubbock and the Kansas City Chiefs: A Unique Connection

Another Lubbock local with a unique connection to the Kansas City Chiefs is J.R. Morales. Despite being a lifelong Chiefs fan, Morales has deep ties with Lubbock. He moved there at the age of 14, graduated from Texas Tech, and now runs his family's business in the city. Yet, his loyalty to the Chiefs has remained steadfast.

The narrative of Mahomes' relationship with Lubbock also includes a savory detail—Spanky's, a local restaurant known for its 'legendary' fried cheese. It was Mahomes' go-to cheat meal during his college days, and it continues to be a favorite spot for locals and visitors alike.