Lubbock Centenarian Celebrates 102nd Birthday with Community Love

In a tribute to the enduring spirit of longevity and community, Lubbock resident Louise Virginia Owen marked her 102nd birthday in an extraordinary manner. Surrounded by her family, Virginia, as she is fondly known, celebrated her special day enveloped in the warmth of her local community's affection, which was demonstrated through an overflow of 178 birthday cards, surpassing the initial goal of 102 cards - one for each year of her life.

Community Embraces the Celebration

The birthday card campaign, initiated by Virginia's family, was a testament to the connection she has fostered within her community. The overwhelming response, with cards still arriving post her birthday, underscores the remarkable influence of Virginia's affable personality. The cards, a tangible testament to her community's respect and admiration, have added a unique charm to her milestone celebration.

A Lively Spirit at 102

Virginia's granddaughter, Ashlee Schneider, accentuates her grandmother's diverse interests, ranging from a love for birds and a passion for gardening to a profound enthusiasm for sports. Despite her age, Virginia's spirit remains untamed, with her vigor reflecting in her active participation in a local basketball game on her birthday. She witnessed the Texas Tech Lady Raiders clinch a victory against Texas Christian University with a score of 71-65, adding a sense of triumph to her special day.

Contributing to Longevity Research

Apart from her community role and varied interests, Virginia is also contributing to a larger cause. She is a participant in a centenarian study being conducted by Boston University. The study is set to unravel the mysteries of longevity and aging, and Virginia's participation in it adds another remarkable chapter to her life, signifying her commitment to contributing to societal understanding of longevity.