en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Lubaga’s Title Hopes Dwindle Following a 5-3 Defeat to Kabowa

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:11 am EST
Lubaga’s Title Hopes Dwindle Following a 5-3 Defeat to Kabowa

With the echoes of the referee’s whistle still resonating on the Okla Futsal Courts, Lubaga Grameen’s aspirations for the betPawa Futsal Super League title have hit a stumbling block. Their match against Kabowa Dream Team ended in a 5-3 defeat, further compounding the team’s recent misfortunes. This loss is the latest in a string of setbacks that included back-to-back defeats against Kisenyi and Park.

A Long Road Ahead

Despite the recent dip in form, Head Coach Musa Kalule exudes optimism. He reasons that with 22 games remaining in the season, Lubaga still has ample time to turn things around. However, he did acknowledge the pressing need to address the team’s recurring goalkeeping issues. It’s become increasingly evident that this weakness has played a significant role in Lubaga’s recent downslide.

Kabowa’s Nkata Shines

On the day, Lubaga’s star player, Michael Lubowa, was outshone by Kabowa’s Billy Nkata. Nkata put on a stellar performance, netting five goals and playing a key role in Lubaga’s defeat. Kalule hints that improvements in defence are imminent, a necessity given that goalkeeper Jamaal Mohammed Jamal has yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

Next Challenge: KJT

In the next round, Lubaga will face KJT, a team that started the season on a high note but has since lost its momentum. This upcoming match provides a prime opportunity for Lubaga to start their resurgence.

Kisenyi’s Woes and Park’s Dominance

Elsewhere in the league, Kisenyi’s coach Sulaiman Sekanyo is grappling with his team’s 4-3 loss to Edgars. He attributes the defeat to a lack of concentration and is calling for better defensive performances. Despite this setback, Kisenyi’s Abdikarim Ahmed continues his impressive goal-scoring run, reaching double digits for the season. Meanwhile, Park, leading the league with 18 points, showcased their defensive prowess in a 4-1 victory over third-placed Luzira.

A Battle for the First Win

At the other end of the table, Aidenal and Kawempe are still in pursuit of their first win. Their players are also eyeing the ‘Locker Room Bonus,’ a new incentive introduced this season through a sponsorship deal between the Futsal Association of Uganda and betPawa.

0
Sports Uganda
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs

By Salman Khan

Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities

By Salman Khan

Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns

By Salman Khan

Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw

By Salman Khan

Arsenal Women's Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move ...
@Sports · 2 mins
Arsenal Women's Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move ...
heart comment 0
Concordia Stingers Hockey Team’s Quest for Redemption and Championship Glory

By Salman Khan

Concordia Stingers Hockey Team's Quest for Redemption and Championship Glory
Danny Wilson Seeks New Club Following Release from Colorado Rapids

By Salman Khan

Danny Wilson Seeks New Club Following Release from Colorado Rapids
Golden Arrows Aim High at the 23rd African Men’s Handball Cup of Nations

By Salman Khan

Golden Arrows Aim High at the 23rd African Men's Handball Cup of Nations
Uruguayan Midfielder Santiago Silva Joins Huachipato FC

By Salman Khan

Uruguayan Midfielder Santiago Silva Joins Huachipato FC
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
33 seconds
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
2 mins
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
2 mins
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
Ireland's Large-Scale Projects Plagued by 'Delusional Optimism': A Call for Prudence
2 mins
Ireland's Large-Scale Projects Plagued by 'Delusional Optimism': A Call for Prudence
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
2 mins
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw
2 mins
Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw
Arsenal Women's Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move
2 mins
Arsenal Women's Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move
Canada's Federal Government Unveils $15.4 Billion Budget Cut
2 mins
Canada's Federal Government Unveils $15.4 Billion Budget Cut
Concordia Stingers Hockey Team's Quest for Redemption and Championship Glory
2 mins
Concordia Stingers Hockey Team's Quest for Redemption and Championship Glory
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
8 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app