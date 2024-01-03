Lubaga’s Title Hopes Dwindle Following a 5-3 Defeat to Kabowa

With the echoes of the referee’s whistle still resonating on the Okla Futsal Courts, Lubaga Grameen’s aspirations for the betPawa Futsal Super League title have hit a stumbling block. Their match against Kabowa Dream Team ended in a 5-3 defeat, further compounding the team’s recent misfortunes. This loss is the latest in a string of setbacks that included back-to-back defeats against Kisenyi and Park.

A Long Road Ahead

Despite the recent dip in form, Head Coach Musa Kalule exudes optimism. He reasons that with 22 games remaining in the season, Lubaga still has ample time to turn things around. However, he did acknowledge the pressing need to address the team’s recurring goalkeeping issues. It’s become increasingly evident that this weakness has played a significant role in Lubaga’s recent downslide.

Kabowa’s Nkata Shines

On the day, Lubaga’s star player, Michael Lubowa, was outshone by Kabowa’s Billy Nkata. Nkata put on a stellar performance, netting five goals and playing a key role in Lubaga’s defeat. Kalule hints that improvements in defence are imminent, a necessity given that goalkeeper Jamaal Mohammed Jamal has yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

Next Challenge: KJT

In the next round, Lubaga will face KJT, a team that started the season on a high note but has since lost its momentum. This upcoming match provides a prime opportunity for Lubaga to start their resurgence.

Kisenyi’s Woes and Park’s Dominance

Elsewhere in the league, Kisenyi’s coach Sulaiman Sekanyo is grappling with his team’s 4-3 loss to Edgars. He attributes the defeat to a lack of concentration and is calling for better defensive performances. Despite this setback, Kisenyi’s Abdikarim Ahmed continues his impressive goal-scoring run, reaching double digits for the season. Meanwhile, Park, leading the league with 18 points, showcased their defensive prowess in a 4-1 victory over third-placed Luzira.

A Battle for the First Win

At the other end of the table, Aidenal and Kawempe are still in pursuit of their first win. Their players are also eyeing the ‘Locker Room Bonus,’ a new incentive introduced this season through a sponsorship deal between the Futsal Association of Uganda and betPawa.