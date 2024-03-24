LSU's Olivia Dunne Celebrates Fifth SEC Gymnastics Championship Victory in New Orleans

LSU gymnastics star Olivia Dunne was elated as the Lady Tigers clinched their fifth conference title at the 2024 SEC Championship in New Orleans. The team's triumphant score of 198.075, a record high for the championships, was bolstered by standout performances across the board. Dunne, a prominent NIL earner and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, took to social media to share the team's celebratory moments, highlighting the significance of this victory for both her and the LSU gymnastics program.

Historic Achievement

The Lady Tigers, who led the regular season as the top team in the conference, embarked on their championship journey with vault, progressing through bars and beam, and culminating in a powerful floor routine. Key performances included Kiya Johnson's leadership on bars with a score of 9.825 and Ashley Cowan's career-matching high of 9.950. Dunne herself, hailing from New Jersey, contributed significantly with a score of 9.800 in her second appearance on bars this year. This championship not only marked LSU's fifth SEC title but also showcased the team's incredible depth and talent, with Haleigh Bryant, Ashley Cowan, Konnor McClain, KJ Johnson, and Kiya Johnson clinching five individual SEC champions titles.

Record-Breaking Performances

LSU's journey to the championship was highlighted by several record-breaking moments, including the team's second-highest score in program history on beam at 49.475 and a near-perfect 49.450 on bars, the second highest at the SEC championships. These achievements underscore the team's cohesive strength and exceptional skill level, setting new standards for LSU gymnastics and leaving a lasting legacy for future teams to aspire to.

Road to the NCAA Championships

With the SEC Championship now behind them, the Lady Tigers set their sights on the 2024 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. This victory not only boosts their confidence but also positions them as strong contenders for the national title. As the gymnastics community looks forward to what promises to be a thrilling competition, LSU's recent triumph in New Orleans will undoubtedly serve as a powerful motivator for Dunne and her teammates.

As the dust settles on an unforgettable night in New Orleans, the LSU gymnastics team's historic victory at the SEC Championships serves as a testament to their hard work, dedication, and undeniable talent. This win not only cements their legacy within the SEC but also sends a clear message to their competitors at the national level. With the NCAA Championships on the horizon, the Lady Tigers have firmly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with, poised to continue their winning streak and capture the hearts of gymnastics fans across the country.