LSU Tigers’ Brian Thomas Jr. Declares for NFL Draft After Standout Season

LSU Tigers’ wide receiver, Brian Thomas Jr., has announced his intention to enter the upcoming NFL Draft, choosing to forgo his senior season at Louisiana State University. Thomas, an integral part of the team’s success, was the NCAA’s top touchdown scorer with 17 touchdowns, and the second leading receiver for the Tigers in terms of total yards.

Impressive Season for Thomas

Thomas delivered a standout season in 2023, with a haul of 68 catches, many of which contributed to considerable gains for his team. His performances culminated in an impressive total of 1,177 receiving yards, averaging 90.5 yards per game. His exceptional performance and natural talent have led experts to expect him to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Impact on LSU Tigers

Thomas’ decision to enter the NFL Draft will undoubtedly leave a significant void in the LSU Tigers’ receiving line. Speculation is rife that Malik Nabers, the team’s leading receiver, will also declare for the NFL Draft following a phenomenal season with 89 catches, 1,569 yards, and 14 touchdowns. The Tigers will likely rely on their returning players and new recruits to fill the gap.

Upcoming NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft will unfold in Detroit, Michigan, with the first round on Thursday, April 25, the second and third rounds on Friday, April 26, and the fourth through seventh rounds on Saturday, April 27. The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, where players have the opportunity to solidify their draft stock, is slated to take place in Indianapolis, Indiana from February 26 through March 4. The deadline to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft is January 15.