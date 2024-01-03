en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

LSU Tigers’ Brian Thomas Jr. Declares for NFL Draft After Standout Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:30 pm EST
LSU Tigers’ Brian Thomas Jr. Declares for NFL Draft After Standout Season

LSU Tigers’ wide receiver, Brian Thomas Jr., has announced his intention to enter the upcoming NFL Draft, choosing to forgo his senior season at Louisiana State University. Thomas, an integral part of the team’s success, was the NCAA’s top touchdown scorer with 17 touchdowns, and the second leading receiver for the Tigers in terms of total yards.

Impressive Season for Thomas

Thomas delivered a standout season in 2023, with a haul of 68 catches, many of which contributed to considerable gains for his team. His performances culminated in an impressive total of 1,177 receiving yards, averaging 90.5 yards per game. His exceptional performance and natural talent have led experts to expect him to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Impact on LSU Tigers

Thomas’ decision to enter the NFL Draft will undoubtedly leave a significant void in the LSU Tigers’ receiving line. Speculation is rife that Malik Nabers, the team’s leading receiver, will also declare for the NFL Draft following a phenomenal season with 89 catches, 1,569 yards, and 14 touchdowns. The Tigers will likely rely on their returning players and new recruits to fill the gap.

Upcoming NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft will unfold in Detroit, Michigan, with the first round on Thursday, April 25, the second and third rounds on Friday, April 26, and the fourth through seventh rounds on Saturday, April 27. The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, where players have the opportunity to solidify their draft stock, is slated to take place in Indianapolis, Indiana from February 26 through March 4. The deadline to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft is January 15.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Dynamic Start to 2024: Global Events from Crime to Sports

By Salman Khan

Pasadena Marks New Year with Inaugural 'Run with the Roses' 5K Run

By Salman Khan

Underdog Luke Littler Faces World No.1 Luke Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final

By Salman Khan

Scott's Genius ST Trail Bike: A Blend of Performance and Innovation

By Salman Khan

Gorham Girls' Basketball Team Overcomes Shooting Slump to Secure a Cru ...
@Sports · 21 seconds
Gorham Girls' Basketball Team Overcomes Shooting Slump to Secure a Cru ...
heart comment 0
Tony Khan’s AEW Experiment: Continental Classic Tournament Success and the Rise of a Triple Crown Champion

By Salman Khan

Tony Khan's AEW Experiment: Continental Classic Tournament Success and the Rise of a Triple Crown Champion
China’s Rising Tennis Stars: Bai Zhuoxuan and Buyunchaokete’s Impressive Ascend in 2023

By Salman Khan

China's Rising Tennis Stars: Bai Zhuoxuan and Buyunchaokete's Impressive Ascend in 2023
Pasadena’s Inaugural ‘Run with the Roses’ 5K: A Unique New Year Celebration

By Salman Khan

Pasadena's Inaugural 'Run with the Roses' 5K: A Unique New Year Celebration
United Cup Unfolds: Highlights and Controversies From the Australian Tennis Showdown

By Salman Khan

United Cup Unfolds: Highlights and Controversies From the Australian Tennis Showdown
Latest Headlines
World News
A Dynamic Start to 2024: Global Events from Crime to Sports
9 seconds
A Dynamic Start to 2024: Global Events from Crime to Sports
Pasadena Marks New Year with Inaugural 'Run with the Roses' 5K Run
11 seconds
Pasadena Marks New Year with Inaugural 'Run with the Roses' 5K Run
Nepal's Youth Exodus: Economic Necessity and Sociopolitical Implications
18 seconds
Nepal's Youth Exodus: Economic Necessity and Sociopolitical Implications
Underdog Luke Littler Faces World No.1 Luke Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final
18 seconds
Underdog Luke Littler Faces World No.1 Luke Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final
Photographer Verifies Authenticity of 1993 Trump-Epstein Photo
21 seconds
Photographer Verifies Authenticity of 1993 Trump-Epstein Photo
Scott's Genius ST Trail Bike: A Blend of Performance and Innovation
22 seconds
Scott's Genius ST Trail Bike: A Blend of Performance and Innovation
Gorham Girls' Basketball Team Overcomes Shooting Slump to Secure a Crucial Victory
44 seconds
Gorham Girls' Basketball Team Overcomes Shooting Slump to Secure a Crucial Victory
Tony Khan's AEW Experiment: Continental Classic Tournament Success and the Rise of a Triple Crown Champion
46 seconds
Tony Khan's AEW Experiment: Continental Classic Tournament Success and the Rise of a Triple Crown Champion
China's Rising Tennis Stars: Bai Zhuoxuan and Buyunchaokete's Impressive Ascend in 2023
47 seconds
China's Rising Tennis Stars: Bai Zhuoxuan and Buyunchaokete's Impressive Ascend in 2023
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
22 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app