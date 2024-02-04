LSU Pays Tribute to Late Coach Sue Gunter with Basketball Court Naming Ceremony

It was a moment of profound recognition and nostalgia at Louisiana State University (LSU) as the institution celebrated the legacy of the late women's basketball coach Sue Gunter. The basketball court at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center was officially named the Dale Brown/Sue Gunter Court in honor of Gunter and the men's basketball coach Dale Brown.

The Unveiling Ceremony

The unveiling ceremony took place on Sunday, coinciding with the school's annual Alumni Game. The event saw the attendance of over 100 former LSU women's basketball players, many of whom had the privilege of learning from Gunter. The ceremony was embellished with a video tribute and a presentation of a wooden replica of the court to Dorris Rogers, a long-term family friend of Gunter.

Gunter's Indelible Mark

Sue Gunter's tenure at LSU spanned 22 seasons, from 1982 to 2004, a period during which she crafted a legacy that continues to influence the game. Associate coach Bob Starkey, who had the honor of working with both Gunter and Brown, underscored Gunter's substantial contributions to LSU basketball, women's collegiate basketball, USA basketball, and the WNBA. Her influence transcended the boundaries of the court, leaving a mark on each of these spheres.

A Legacy Remembered

Gunter passed away in 2006 after battling health complications, but her legacy lives on. During her tenure, she led the team to numerous NCAA Tournament appearances, including a prestigious Final Four run. Her indomitable spirit and dedication to the game were recognized when she was posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005, a testament to her enduring impact on the game of basketball.