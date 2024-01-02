en English
Sports

LSU Gymnastics Team Ready for Season’s First Meet Against Ohio State

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
LSU Gymnastics Team Ready for Season’s First Meet Against Ohio State

The No. 3 ranked LSU Gymnastics team is primed for their maiden meet of the season against the No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes. This highly anticipated event is slated for January 5, 7:30 p.m., at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. To sweeten the deal, the first 1500 fans gracing the event will be treated to complimentary capes and light-up crowns.

High Expectations and A Streak to Maintain

LSU’s gymnastics team has generated a considerable buzz, having been placed third in the 2024 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association Preseason Coaches Poll. This marks a 12-year streak of the team being ranked in the top 10 at the season’s commencement. Amid the regular season, the Tigers will lock horns with 12 teams that featured in the preseason poll, including four home conference matchups against Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Auburn.

Olivia Dunne: A Promising Season Ahead

Olivia Dunne, a standout name in the LSU Tigers, is all set to commence her final NCAA gymnastics season against Ohio State. After a disappointing performance in the 2023 NCAA Championships, Dunne is resolute in her comeback. The All-American gymnast has been prominently showcasing her intense training regimen and exquisite gymnastic prowess on social media, signaling her resolve to leave an indelible mark on the gymnastic mat. The buzz surrounding Dunne has fans on edge, eagerly awaiting the upcoming season.

Securing Your Spot

Tickets for individual meets are up for grabs, purchasable via multiple modes, including cash and major credit cards. Fans can secure their tickets through the official website LSUtix.net, over the phone, or in person at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office Window.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

