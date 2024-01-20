LSU Gymnast Kiya Johnson Returns to Form with Perfect 10 Against Kentucky

In the world of collegiate gymnastics, a triumphant spectacle unfolded as Kiya Johnson, a celebrated LSU gymnast, marked a perfect 10 comeback at a meet against Kentucky. This marked her fifth career Perfect 10 on the floor routine, boosting the Tigers to be the first team of the season to score 198, in their 198.125-197.600 victory over Kentucky.

Triumphant Return from Achilles Injury

Johnson, overcoming a career-threatening Achilles injury, delivered a standout performance, earning a perfect 10 on the floor against Kentucky. The crowd, swelled with admiration, rewarded her with a standing ovation. The return of Johnson added a spark to the No. 8 Tigers, who secured a team win with a season-best score of 198.125. This perfect score, the eighth of Johnson's LSU career, was complemented by her teammate Haleigh Bryant who also delivered an impressive performance, scoring 9.975 on vault and a perfect score on bars. The team's collective performance ensured their victory, with five scores of 9.9 or better.

Overcoming Challenges to Top Form

Johnson's return after a year-long recovery from a left Achilles injury is a testament to her resilience. Her perfect 10 on the floor exercise, at a meet against Kentucky, indicated not just her personal triumph, but also the team's overall strength. This season-best score of 198.125, aided by Johnson's comeback and Bryant's stellar performance, reflects the unwavering resilience and determination of the LSU gymnastics team.

LSU's Strength and Potential

The entire team's performance, particularly Johnson's triumphant return and Bryant's impressive showing, has boosted LSU's prospects for the season. With Johnson and Bryant leading the charge, LSU coach Jay Clark is confident about their potential. This victory is likely to elevate LSU in the national rankings, underscoring the team's strength and promising potential for the rest of the season.