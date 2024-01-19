LSU Football Sets New Revenue Record with $105.7 Million in 2022

The Louisiana State University (LSU) football program made history in the 2022 fiscal year, generating an unprecedented $105.7 million in revenue, the highest since records began in 2003. This significant financial achievement accounted for over half of the LSU athletic department's total revenue, which reached $200.4 million.
Record-Breaking Revenue and Profit
The football program's revenue reflected an increase of $10 million compared to the previous year. This remarkable revenue was drawn from various sources, including $40.7 million from ticket sales, $27.9 million in contributions, $15.1 million in media rights, and $9.1 million from bowl revenue. It wasn't just about revenue; the program's profitability was substantial, reporting a profit of $54 million, marking an $18.36 million increase from the year before.
High Expenses and Impact on Overall Profit
While the football program was flourishing, the overall profit for LSU athletics was narrower, standing at $1.37 million. This figure emerged after factoring in high expenses, including a whopping $38.8 million in coaching salaries and $36 million for support staff. Despite experiencing a decrease in coaching salaries from the previous fiscal year, the football program's most significant expenditure was $18.5 million for the coaching staff.
Contribution to Other Sports and Deficits
The financial success of LSU football extends beyond the field, supporting other sports within the department. Men's basketball was the only other sport to record a profit, albeit a modest $1.34 million. On the flip side, women's basketball, despite seeing increased revenue under coach Kim Mulkey, reported a $7.76 million deficit due to escalated expenses, including compensation. LSU baseball, traditionally a profitable program, also experienced a loss of $66,402 during its national championship run. This comprehensive financial overview is based on public records for the period from July 2022 to June 2023.