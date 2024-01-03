en English
Football

LSU Football Secures Commitment from Austin Ausberry

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST
LSU Football Secures Commitment from Austin Ausberry

In a significant boost to LSU Football, former Auburn defensive back, Austin Ausberry, has committed to the team. A four-star recruit and the No. 186 overall player nationally in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports composite rankings, Ausberry is a Baton Rouge native and the son of LSU’s executive deputy athletic director, Verge Ausberry.

Ausberry’s Journey to LSU

Austin Ausberry, a redshirt freshman, has appeared in eight games across two seasons, contributing two career tackles. Choosing to return to his home state of Louisiana, he announced his decision on social media, confirming his commitment to the LSU Tigers for the 2024 season. With three years of eligibility remaining, his commitment comes at a crucial time for the team, particularly to address their needs in the defensive backfield, specifically at the safety position.

Versatility and Value

Austin Ausberry’s versatility to play cornerback, nickel, and safety adds immense value to an LSU team that is looking to strengthen its secondary. His decision to return to Louisiana also signifies a reunion with head coach Brian Kelly, strengthening the bond within the team and injecting fresh vigor into the setup.

Strengthening the Roster

Alongside Ausberry, LSU has also welcomed Jardin Gilbert, a transfer from Texas A&M, who shares the same high school alma mater, U-High, with Ausberry. There is also a possibility of retaining safety Major Burns for another season. In addition, the Tigers have welcomed four-star recruits Dashawn McBryde and Joel Rogers to the roster, and have four other returning scholarship safeties as they gear up for the offseason.

Football Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

