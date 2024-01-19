LSU Football Bolsters Defensive Coaching Staff with Notable Additions

LSU's football program has announced a significant enhancement to its defensive coaching staff, welcoming back Corey Raymond and introducing Kevin Peoples and Jake Olsen to the team. The head coach, Brian Kelly, made the announcement on Thursday, outlining the roles each coach will play and highlighting their deep Louisiana roots and impressive coaching backgrounds.
Return of a Familiar Face
Corey Raymond, a familiar figure in LSU's football history, returns to the team following two seasons at Florida. He is set to coach the secondary, a role he previously held during his 13-year tenure at LSU. Under Raymond's tutelage, LSU has seen a number of its players rise to prominence, including All-Americans and NFL draftees such as Grant Delpit, the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award winner. Raymond's return to the team is highly anticipated, and his expertise is expected to significantly contribute to the team's defensive strategy.
New Blood in the Coaching Staff
Kevin Peoples and Jake Olsen, both coming from Missouri, are the new additions to the coaching staff. Peoples, who will coach the edge rushers, has worked with LSU's defensive coordinator Blake Baker and achieved notable success in his role. His significant contribution to Missouri's 11-win season and a landmark victory over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl stands as a testament to his coaching prowess. Olsen, set to coach the safeties, is no stranger to Louisiana, having previously worked with the Tiger linebackers in 2021. Olsen's extensive coaching experience in Louisiana and his success with Missouri add value to his role in the LSU coaching staff.
Next Steps for LSU Football
The appointments of Raymond, Peoples, and Olsen are pending satisfactory background checks and approval from the LSU Board of Supervisors. Once completed, these key additions are expected to solidify LSU's defensive strategies, bringing a blend of experience, proven success, and strong local ties. The LSU football program continues to fortify its coaching staff, leveraging the expertise of its coaches to foster a winning culture and a strong team dynamic.