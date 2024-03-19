LSU Coach Kim Mulkey 'Ejected' in Savannah Bananas Game Skit, Sparks Joy Pre-NCAA

At a recent Savannah Bananas game in Baton Rouge, LSU Tigers women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey threw the first pitch and was 'ejected' in a humorous skit that turned heads. This event unfolded as Mulkey prepares her team, a No. 3 seed, for another promising run in the NCAA Tournament, showcasing her ability to blend animated personality with sportsmanship.

Mulkey's Pitch and 'Ejection'

Mulkey's pitch, called a ball by the umpire, led to an amusing exchange where she kicked dirt and argued the call, much to the crowd's delight. This performance escalated until the umpire 'ejected' her, only to then celebrate the act as part of a pre-planned skit, embodying the playful spirit of Bananas baseball. The incident allowed Mulkey to 'blow off some steam' ahead of the NCAA Tournament, providing a light-hearted moment before the competitive season intensifies.

LSU's Road to the NCAA

Despite a tough loss to the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC Tournament final, LSU is gearing up for the NCAA Tournament with high hopes. The team is set to face No. 14 Rice in the first round, with potential for a rematch against No. 1 Iowa in the Elite Eight. This challenging path underscores the Tigers' determination to overcome recent setbacks and strive for national glory once more.

Implications for LSU and Mulkey

This unique ejection skit not only provided entertainment but also highlighted Mulkey's charismatic leadership and the importance of maintaining a positive team spirit. As LSU embarks on their NCAA journey, the unity and resilience demonstrated by Mulkey and her team will be crucial factors in their pursuit of victory. The incident at the Savannah Bananas game serves as a reminder that joy and determination can coexist, even in the competitive world of college basketball.