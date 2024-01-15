LPGA Tour 2024: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions to Open Season at Lake Nona

Mark your calendars golf enthusiasts, as the LPGA Tour is poised to swing into action with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on January 18. The prestigious event, returning for its third year to the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida, epitomizes the allure and challenge that encapsulate the spirit of professional golf.

Setting the Stage at Lake Nona

The private club, a masterpiece of renowned golf architect Tom Fazio, is a par 72 course that spans over 7,215 yards. Known across the world as one of the finest private golf and country clubs, its allure lies not only in its grandeur but also in its intricate design. The club's 15th hole, particularly, is a sight to behold as it runs alongside the pristine waters of Buck Lake. Conversely, the 18th hole has earned a reputation for its difficulty, with water hazards and strategically placed bunkers ready to test the mettle of even the most seasoned players.

A History of Greatness

The Lake Nona Golf & Country Club has a rich history of hosting remarkable golf events. From US Open qualifiers to the World Cup of Golf, the Solheim Cup, and the Gainbridge LPGA, the club has provided the backdrop for countless memorable moments in golf history. The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions stands as not only a professional event but also a pro-am, boasting a roster of 36 top-ranked golfers and 50 celebrities, further adding to its allure and excitement.

Competitive Edge

As players tee off at the season opener, they will be vying for more than just glory; a hefty prize purse of $1.5 million is up for grabs. This fortune adds an extra layer of competitiveness, promising an electrifying start to the 2024 golf season. The tournament is set to feature top players such as Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko. In particular, golf fans should keep an eye on Charley Hull, who delivered strong performances in the previous season and is expected to bring her A-game to Lake Nona.