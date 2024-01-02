en English
Interviews

Loyola’s Head Coach Drew Valentine Opens Up About Tom Izzo’s Influence and Upcoming Season

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:11 am EST
In an exclusive tête-à-tête at the Chicago College Basketball Tipoff Luncheon, Loyola’s Head Coach Drew Valentine, a protégé of Tom Izzo from Michigan State, opened up about the profound influence Izzo’s coaching style has had on his own. Renowned for his hardline ‘tough love’ approach, Izzo recently extended his tenure into the 29th year as the head coach of Michigan State’s basketball team.

Valentine’s Perspective on Izzo’s Coaching Style

Valentine hailed the ability of Izzo to nurture winning programs and men of character, citing his brother, Denzel Valentine – a Michigan State legend and former NBA player, as a testament to Izzo’s success. Despite some controversy surrounding Izzo’s intense coaching methods, Valentine stood firm in his belief that the results vindicate the approach, echoing the ‘ends justify the means’ philosophy.

Valentine’s Track Record and Anticipation for Michigan State

With a 35-29 record at Loyola and a fair share of success to his credit, Drew Valentine anticipates a robust season for Michigan State, especially given their knack for retaining top players. He also gave a sneak peek into his team’s forthcoming exhibition and season opener games.

Jeremy Fears Jr.’s Return to East Lansing

In other news, Jeremy Fears Jr. has made a comeback to East Lansing after sustaining an off-court injury in his hometown. Tom Izzo expressed his elation at Fears’ return and underscored the influential role he plays as a team leader. There is uncertainty over when Fears will bounce back to basketball activities, with a potential re-evaluation scheduled for six to eight weeks.

Interviews Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

