Sports

Loyola Marymount Triumphs Over Pacific in Intense College Basketball Game

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Loyola Marymount Triumphs Over Pacific in Intense College Basketball Game

In a thrilling college basketball match, Loyola Marymount triumphed over Pacific with a decisive score of 81-64. The game’s atmosphere was imbued with raw energy, as both teams showcased their talent and determination in an arena packed with 1,122 attendees.

Loyola Marymount’s Dominance

Leading the charge for Loyola Marymount was Justin Wright, who came off the bench to score a significant 22 points while also picking up nine rebounds. Dominick Harris wasn’t far behind, contributing a hefty 21 points. Keli Leaupepe, despite fouling out, managed to add 11 points and 7 rebounds, portraying his sheer determination and resilience. The team’s overall field goal performance stood at 26-56, a testament to their accuracy and coordination. They also outshined at the free-throw line with 23 successful attempts out of 30, reflecting their focus and precision.

Pacific’s Struggle

On the other side of the court, Pacific displayed a valiant effort despite the unfavorable outcome. Cam Denson emerged as the top scorer for his team with 15 points, while Donovan Williams followed with 11 points. Judson Martindale also made a noticeable contribution with 9 points. The team’s overall field goal performance was slightly lower at 23-57, and they made 15 of 22 free throws. Despite the loss, Pacific’s Odum made a mark with his 5 rebounds and 4 assists, highlighting the importance of every player’s contribution to the game.

Inside the Numbers

Breaking down the stats, Loyola Marymount recorded a field goal percentage of .464 and a free throw percentage of .767, with an impressive 6 out of 21 3-point goals. Pacific, on the other hand, managed a field goal percentage of .404 and a free throw percentage of .682, with 3 successful 3-point goals out of 13 attempts. The game also witnessed a close call in terms of fouls, with Pacific committing 21 and Loyola Marymount slightly higher at 23. The intense match played out in an arena with a capacity of 3,900, but the attendance, reported at 1,122, didn’t dampen the spirit of the game.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

