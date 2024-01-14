en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Loyola Marymount Triumphs Over Pacific in Fierce Basketball Faceoff

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:02 am EST
Loyola Marymount Triumphs Over Pacific in Fierce Basketball Faceoff

In a spirited basketball faceoff, Loyola Marymount emerged as the triumphant victors against Pacific, with a final scoreline of 81-64. The game was characterized by a superior performance by Loyola Marymount in terms of both field goal and free throw percentages, a testament to their offensive prowess.

Key Player Performances

Leading the charge for Loyola Marymount was Eli Scott, here referred to as Harris, who scored a remarkable 21 points and secured 10 rebounds, achieving a coveted double-double. He was well-supported by Keli Leaupepe, who contributed 11 points and 7 rebounds. Another standout player was Dameane Douglas, referred to here as Wright, who registered an impressive 22 points and 14 rebounds, also marking a double-double. The team’s 3-point shooting held steady at 28.6%, with Harris contributing three successful attempts out of eight.

Defensive Strategies

On the defensive front, Loyola Marymount proved their mettle with one blocked shot and two steals. However, the team could improve on their turnovers, which stood slightly high at 12 for the game.

Opponent Performance

Pacific, while putting up a brave fight, fell short in their performance. Their top scorers were Jeremiah Bailey, referred to here as Williams, and Broc Finstuen, referred to here as Denson. Williams scored 11 points and secured 3 rebounds, while Denson contributed 15 points and 4 rebounds. Pacific’s 3-point shooting percentage was lower than their opponents at 23.1%, and they also registered fewer turnovers at six. Their defensive game saw five steals but only one blocked shot.

Technical Fouls and Spectator Turnout

The game was not without its share of technical fouls, with one each being issued to Williams from Pacific and Merkviladze from Loyola Marymount, both in the second period. The match drew a crowd of 1,122 spectators, filling up nearly a third of the venue, which has a capacity for 3,900 individuals.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
6 seconds ago
UNH Triumphs in Shootout Victory Against 13th Ranked Boston College
The University of New Hampshire’s women’s hockey team (UNH) squared off against Boston College, ranked 13th in the nation, in a thrilling Hockey East game that ended in a deadlock at the Whittemore Center in Durham, N.H. The match, characterized by intense competition and skillful plays, saw UNH assert its dominance, winning the game in
UNH Triumphs in Shootout Victory Against 13th Ranked Boston College
Sacramento State Emerges Victorious in Tight Contest Against Idaho State
28 seconds ago
Sacramento State Emerges Victorious in Tight Contest Against Idaho State
EA Sports Adds New Fighters, Enhances Gameplay in UFC 5 Update
36 seconds ago
EA Sports Adds New Fighters, Enhances Gameplay in UFC 5 Update
Boys' Prep Basketball Games: A Series of Thrilling Matches
10 seconds ago
Boys' Prep Basketball Games: A Series of Thrilling Matches
Alabama Triumphs over Mississippi State in College Basketball Showdown
11 seconds ago
Alabama Triumphs over Mississippi State in College Basketball Showdown
Thrills and Triumphs: A Roundup on Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Games
24 seconds ago
Thrills and Triumphs: A Roundup on Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Games
Latest Headlines
World News
UNH Triumphs in Shootout Victory Against 13th Ranked Boston College
6 seconds
UNH Triumphs in Shootout Victory Against 13th Ranked Boston College
Boys' Prep Basketball Games: A Series of Thrilling Matches
10 seconds
Boys' Prep Basketball Games: A Series of Thrilling Matches
Alabama Triumphs over Mississippi State in College Basketball Showdown
11 seconds
Alabama Triumphs over Mississippi State in College Basketball Showdown
Thrills and Triumphs: A Roundup on Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Games
24 seconds
Thrills and Triumphs: A Roundup on Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Games
Sacramento State Emerges Victorious in Tight Contest Against Idaho State
28 seconds
Sacramento State Emerges Victorious in Tight Contest Against Idaho State
EA Sports Adds New Fighters, Enhances Gameplay in UFC 5 Update
36 seconds
EA Sports Adds New Fighters, Enhances Gameplay in UFC 5 Update
Alabama Seals Victory Over Mississippi State in Competitive Basketball Game
37 seconds
Alabama Seals Victory Over Mississippi State in Competitive Basketball Game
Milind Deora Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Amidst Political Transition
42 seconds
Milind Deora Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Amidst Political Transition
Sacramento State Claims Narrow Victory Over Idaho State in Basketball Showdown
46 seconds
Sacramento State Claims Narrow Victory Over Idaho State in Basketball Showdown
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
2 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app