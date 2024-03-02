Loyola and St. Joseph's Clinch Titles at 2nd Inter-High School Kho Kho Championship in Viswema

Victory was in the air at Viswema, Kohima, where the 2nd Inter-High School Kho Kho Championship concluded on a high note, showcasing the talents of young athletes from across the region. Loyola Higher Secondary School, Jakhama, triumphed in the men's category, while St. Joseph's Higher Secondary School, Viswema, secured victory in the women's category, marking a significant achievement in the local sports arena.

Intense Competition and Spirited Performances

The championship, hosted at John Government Higher Secondary School, Viswema, witnessed over 150 students from ten schools competing fervently, demonstrating teamwork and agility. In the men's category, Sacred Heart High School, Khuzama, took home the second place, with Noketol Rhetso and Huozüsie Nyuwi being honored as Best Chaser and Best Runner, respectively. The women's category saw Viswema Baptist School as the runner-up, with Mecievinü Chaya and Mesetsonü Theyo winning Best Chaser and Best Runner titles.

Building a Foundation for Future Champions

A coaching camp, integral to the championship, offered a platform for over 150 students to hone their skills under the guidance of seasoned professionals. This initiative by the Nagaland Kho Kho Association (NKKA) not only aimed at fostering talent but also at preparing athletes for higher levels of competition. Vikehielie Victor, president of the NKKA, revealed plans to shortlist players to represent Nagaland at the upcoming 56th Senior National Kho Kho Championship in Delhi, underscoring the event's role in identifying and nurturing future sports stars.

Empowering Youth Through Sports

The success of the 2nd Inter-High School Kho Kho Championship in Viswema goes beyond the trophies and titles. It highlights the importance of sports in empowering youth, building community spirit, and promoting a healthy lifestyle. As participants and spectators look forward to future events, the championship serves as a reminder of the potential sports have to inspire and unite individuals from diverse backgrounds.

The achievements of Loyola Higher Secondary School and St. Joseph's Higher Secondary School in this year's championship not only celebrate their current victories but also pave the way for the athletes' continued success in national and possibly international arenas. With the support of institutions like the NKKA, the future of Kho Kho in Nagaland looks promising, promising exciting competitions and talented athletes emerging from the region.