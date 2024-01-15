Love on Two Wheels: Couple Weds Amid the Strathpuffer Race

In a union of passion and commitment, Steve Brown and Tracy Munro exchanged vows amidst the grit and endurance of Strathpuffer, a 24-hour mountain bike race held near Strathpeffer in the Highlands. This unique setting, reflecting the couple’s love for cycling, wasn’t an arbitrary choice. It was on this very trail that Steve proposed to Tracy, solidifying their bond on two wheels.

In the Spirit of the Strathpuffer

Known informally as ‘The Puffer,’ the Strathpuffer began in 2005 and has been a testament to human resilience and perseverance. The event was disrupted by the Covid pandemic, but like a cyclist against the wind, it regained momentum in January 2024. The Puffer involves participants completing laps of an eight-mile route, mostly in darkness, within 24 hours. Open to solo cyclists, pairs, and teams of four, the race skirts through woodlands near Strathpeffer, often bearing the brunt of deep snow and sub-zero temperatures.

A Wedding on Wheels

Steve and Tracy’s wedding was a spectacle that went beyond traditional norms. The ceremony took place next to the race’s beloved mascot, Bill The Skeleton, and was witnessed by a unique audience – other competitors. As the couple exchanged vows, racers offered their good wishes, continuing the race with renewed vigour and camaraderie. The couple did not let their wedding attire hinder their performance, as they too completed the race after the ceremony.

Riding into a New Journey

This was the couple’s 16th participation in the event, and what better way to mark the occasion than by starting a new journey together. The wedding was a blend of personal joy and communal celebration, as the couple was joined by family, friends, and a supportive cycling community. The result was a unique wedding experience, a testament to the couple’s shared love for cycling and each other, and a memorable chapter in the history of the Strathpuffer.