en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Love on Two Wheels: Couple Weds Amid the Strathpuffer Race

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:55 am EST
Love on Two Wheels: Couple Weds Amid the Strathpuffer Race

In a union of passion and commitment, Steve Brown and Tracy Munro exchanged vows amidst the grit and endurance of Strathpuffer, a 24-hour mountain bike race held near Strathpeffer in the Highlands. This unique setting, reflecting the couple’s love for cycling, wasn’t an arbitrary choice. It was on this very trail that Steve proposed to Tracy, solidifying their bond on two wheels.

In the Spirit of the Strathpuffer

Known informally as ‘The Puffer,’ the Strathpuffer began in 2005 and has been a testament to human resilience and perseverance. The event was disrupted by the Covid pandemic, but like a cyclist against the wind, it regained momentum in January 2024. The Puffer involves participants completing laps of an eight-mile route, mostly in darkness, within 24 hours. Open to solo cyclists, pairs, and teams of four, the race skirts through woodlands near Strathpeffer, often bearing the brunt of deep snow and sub-zero temperatures.

A Wedding on Wheels

Steve and Tracy’s wedding was a spectacle that went beyond traditional norms. The ceremony took place next to the race’s beloved mascot, Bill The Skeleton, and was witnessed by a unique audience – other competitors. As the couple exchanged vows, racers offered their good wishes, continuing the race with renewed vigour and camaraderie. The couple did not let their wedding attire hinder their performance, as they too completed the race after the ceremony.

Riding into a New Journey

This was the couple’s 16th participation in the event, and what better way to mark the occasion than by starting a new journey together. The wedding was a blend of personal joy and communal celebration, as the couple was joined by family, friends, and a supportive cycling community. The result was a unique wedding experience, a testament to the couple’s shared love for cycling and each other, and a memorable chapter in the history of the Strathpuffer.

0
Lifestyle Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
2 mins ago
Dermot Kennedy Adopts Rescue Dog, Advocates for Animal Adoption
Renowned singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy has opened his heart and home to a rescue dog named Tom, adopted from Wicklow Animal Welfare. Kennedy shared the joyous news on social media, presenting his new family member and teasing fans with hints about an upcoming song. As he embraces this personal milestone, Kennedy also seizes the moment to
Dermot Kennedy Adopts Rescue Dog, Advocates for Animal Adoption
Galeries Lafayette Makes a Grand Debut in Macau
7 mins ago
Galeries Lafayette Makes a Grand Debut in Macau
Paws in the Park Celebrates 30 Years of Community, Canines, and Care
12 mins ago
Paws in the Park Celebrates 30 Years of Community, Canines, and Care
Navigating Norway: A Guide for Digital Nomads Amid Regulatory Challenges
6 mins ago
Navigating Norway: A Guide for Digital Nomads Amid Regulatory Challenges
Stolen Pygmy Goats Found: Police Appeal for Information Amid Pet Theft Crisis
7 mins ago
Stolen Pygmy Goats Found: Police Appeal for Information Amid Pet Theft Crisis
Tems: The Grammy-Winning Nigerian Singer Defying Fashion Norms
7 mins ago
Tems: The Grammy-Winning Nigerian Singer Defying Fashion Norms
Latest Headlines
World News
South Korea Faces Bahrain in Asian Cup Despite Absence of Star Player Hwang Hee-chan
9 seconds
South Korea Faces Bahrain in Asian Cup Despite Absence of Star Player Hwang Hee-chan
Mayawati Declares BSP to Go Solo in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
46 seconds
Mayawati Declares BSP to Go Solo in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Maldives Issues Ultimatum to India Amid Rising Tensions
50 seconds
Maldives Issues Ultimatum to India Amid Rising Tensions
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
53 seconds
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
David Teeger: A Teenage Cricketer at the Heart of a Global PR Issue
59 seconds
David Teeger: A Teenage Cricketer at the Heart of a Global PR Issue
John McEnroe's Commentary Controversy: A Disrespectful Trend or a Wake-Up Call?
1 min
John McEnroe's Commentary Controversy: A Disrespectful Trend or a Wake-Up Call?
Blue Monday: The Intersection of Financial Stress and Well-being
1 min
Blue Monday: The Intersection of Financial Stress and Well-being
Andrew Bolt Criticizes Australian PM's Response to China's Threats Post-Taiwan Election
1 min
Andrew Bolt Criticizes Australian PM's Response to China's Threats Post-Taiwan Election
Deceit and Propaganda: A Critical Look at NDC's Political Tactics
1 min
Deceit and Propaganda: A Critical Look at NDC's Political Tactics
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
15 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
44 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app