Love Island's Belle Hassan Enjoys Date with Injured Rugby Beau Luke Crosbie

Former Love Island contestant, Belle Hassan, and her new beau, Scottish rugby player Luke Crosbie, recently shared a romantic meal despite Crosbie sporting a black eye and an arm in a cast. In a game that saw Scotland clinch a narrow 26-27 victory against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Crosbie's active participation was cut short due to a shoulder injury. This unfortunate turn of events has ruled him out of the rest of the rugby tournament.
A Romantic Date Amidst Sporting Injuries
In an evident display of resilience, the rugby player didn't let his injuries dampen his spirits as he enjoyed a date with Hassan. The couple savoured a meal that included a burger, toastie, and delectable desserts. The date came after Crosbie's gruelling participation in the Scotland-Wales rugby match that led to his injuries.
Scotland's Victory Marred by Injuries
The thrilling rugby match saw Scotland edge out Wales by just one point, highlighting the competitive nature of the tournament. However, the win was a bitter-sweet one for Scotland as Crosbie's shoulder issue made it impossible for him to continue playing in the tournament. In addition to Crosbie, Richie Gray, the lock, has also been ruled out of the rest of the campaign due to a bicep injury. The match was a challenging one for Scotland, with injuries plaguing not only Crosbie and Gray but also full-back Blair Kinghorn and winger Darcy Graham.
Life Off the Field
Off the field, Belle Hassan, the daughter of actor Tamer Hassan known for his role in the 2004 film The Football Factory, has found love in Crosbie. Earlier this year, she shared that she had ended her relationship with her previous boyfriend, Kane. Now, she seems happy with Crosbie, showing that life goes on despite the ups and downs. The couple's recent date is a testament to their resilience and ability to find joy amidst challenges.