Louth Triumphs over Westmeath: A Promising Start for Ger Brennan’s Era

Footballers of Louth tasted victory for the first time this season, marking the beginning of Ger Brennan’s reign with a 2-12 to 0-12 triumph over Westmeath in Kinnegad in the O’Byrne Shield semi-final. The game, played under difficult weather conditions, saw the return of experienced players to the Louth side, effectively shifting the balance of power on the field.

A Turnaround for Louth

Louth‘s performance exhibited a sharp contrast to their previous defeat by Meath. The team played with more determination and quality, driven by the leadership of Captain Sam Mulroy. Mulroy executed all his five free-kicks flawlessly, helping Louth establish an early lead in the game. The midfield duo, Conall McCaul and Tommy Durnin, added to the team’s strength, providing better defense protection and making it difficult for Westmeath to penetrate.

Tactics Over Possession

Despite Westmeath controlling the ball for a large part of the game, they failed to convert their possession advantage into points. Louth’s disciplined defense forced Westmeath to play laterally at a slow pace, allowing Louth to effectively counter and regain ball control. Dan Corcoran, playing his 50th match, highlighted Louth’s comfort with limited possession and their focus on capitalizing when they do have the ball.

Questionable Decisions and a Win

Louth led by 1-8 to 0-6 at halftime with Ryan Burns extending the lead shortly after the break. Westmeath had a chance to score but was thwarted by a save from Martin McEneaney. The game was not without controversy, as referee Paddy McDermott’s decisions were questioned, with a final free count of 21-8 in favor of Westmeath. Despite these challenges, Louth secured the win with relative ease, marking their potential as a competitive team in the country.