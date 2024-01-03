Louisville’s Hometown Heroes: Foundation Announces Class of 2024

Today, the Greater Louisville Pride Foundation unveiled the Hometown Hero banner recipients for the class of 2024—eight remarkable individuals who have left indelible marks on the city of Louisville. The selection process, which saw an enthusiastic response from the community with 44 nominations, is a testament to the city’s commitment to celebrating its local luminaries.

A Cross-Section of Achievers

The class of 2024 recipients is a diverse group representing a spectrum of accomplishments. Grammy Award winner Static Major, a towering figure in the music industry who passed away in 2008, is among the honorees. NBA champion Rajon Rondo, known for his on-court prowess and off-court contributions to youth education through his foundation and annual summer camp, is also celebrated.

Medical and Sports Legends

Other honorees include Dr. Allen Lansing, a pioneering cardiothoracic surgeon, and Howard Schnellenberger, the former University of Louisville football coach who played a pivotal role in shaping the team’s trajectory. Notably, the Hill sisters—Mildred and Patty Hill—who composed the melody of the universally loved ‘Happy Birthday’ song, are also recognized.

A Governor and a Global Brand Builder

The foundation further honors John Y. Brown Jr., a former Kentucky governor and a significant player in establishing KFC’s international brand. The selection of these individuals underscores the range and depth of Louisville’s contribution to various fields.

Preserving the Legacy

In addition to the new inductees, the foundation is also committed to the upkeep of existing banners. These include the banners of iconic figures like Muhammad Ali and Colonel Harlan Sanders, which continue to inspire the community. The locations for the new banners are yet to be disclosed, but the foundation is actively securing funding and finding suitable sites for these and other approved banners.

The Hometown Heroes program is not merely about celebrating local achievements; it serves as a beacon of inspiration, fostering a sense of pride and belonging within the Louisville community.