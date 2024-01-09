en English
Sports

Louisville Cardinals Secure Top-20 Spot in Final AP Poll of 2023 Season

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:14 pm EST
Louisville Cardinals Secure Top-20 Spot in Final AP Poll of 2023 Season

In an impressive show of resilience and grit, the Louisville Cardinals football team concluded their first season under the guidance of Head Coach Jeff Brohm, securing a place within the top-20 of the final Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the 2023 season. The Cardinals, with a commendable 10-4 record and a 7-1 mark in ACC play, amassed 398 votes to land on the 19th spot.

Historic Season

This placement signifies a four-spot drop from their previous 15th position before the bowl season. Nonetheless, it marks Louisville’s highest finish in the AP Poll since they closed at No. 15 in the 2013 season. It also represents the program’s 12th appearance in the final AP Poll, showcasing their consistent performances over the years.

Season Highlights

The Cardinals’ season began on a high note, attaining a 10-1 start that included noteworthy victories over Notre Dame and Duke. These wins secured them their seventh 10-win season and their first-ever appearance in the ACC Championship Game since their induction into the conference in 2014.

End-Season Decline

Despite the strong commencement, the Cardinals experienced a dip in form towards the end of the season, suffering a three-game losing streak. This included a loss to Kentucky in the regular season finale, a defeat at the hands of Florida State in the ACC Championship Game, and a setback against USC in the Holiday Bowl.

The article also offers a comprehensive list of other teams and their respective votes in the poll.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

