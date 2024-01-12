en English
Sports

Louisville Cardinals Break Losing Streak, Set to Face NC State

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
Louisville Cardinals Break Losing Streak, Set to Face NC State

In a dramatic reversal of fortune, the Louisville men’s basketball team has turned the tide by ending a three-game losing streak and a 22-game skid in true road games. The Cardinals, led by head coach Kenny Payne, emerged victorious against Miami with a score of 80-71 on Wednesday, marking a significant shift in the team’s performance. This victory not only ended the team’s long-standing losing streak on the road but also marked Payne’s first road win as head coach.

Standout Performances

Key to the Cardinals’ victory were stunning performances by Mike James and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield. James, the team’s guard/forward, scored a career-high 26 points, establishing a new benchmark for himself and setting the tone for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Huntley-Hatfield, contributing 22 points and nine rebounds, demonstrated his prowess on the court, further solidifying the team’s win.

Upcoming Challenges

With the win against Miami, the Cardinals have turned their focus to their upcoming match against NC State at home in the KFC Yum! Center. The matchup will be a test of wits and strategy as NC State is coached by Kevin Keatts, a former Louisville assistant. Despite having a mixed season, with struggles against higher-ranked teams, NC State has shown its strength against teams outside the KenPom top-100. Moreover, NC State has won the last two encounters against Louisville, adding another layer of complexity to the impending face-off.

Looking Towards the Future

The upcoming matchup will be the 27th meeting between Louisville and NC State, with Louisville leading the historical series 14-12 and 6-4 since joining the ACC. However, the recent victory for the Cardinals and the potential momentum it has created could tilt the scales in their favor. Despite the current records, with the Louisville Cardinals at 6-9 and 1-3 in the ACC, and the NC State Wolfpack at 11-4 and 3-1 in the conference, the future of the series is far from decided. Coach Kenny Payne views the recent win as a statement and a potential catalyst for a resurgence in the second half of the season, adding to the anticipation of the forthcoming games.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

