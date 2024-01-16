Louis Rees-Zammit's Surprising Switch to NFL Shocks Rugby Community

In a surprise twist, Welsh rugby union coach, Warren Gatland, learned of Louis Rees-Zammit's decision to switch to the NFL just an hour before the announcement of the Welsh squad for the 2024 Six Nations. The 22-year-old rugby player's decision came as a jolt to Gatland who was preparing to include him in the team lineup.

Advertisment

A Shocking Announcement

Gatland described the news as a 'little bit of a shock', having spoken to Rees-Zammit only half an hour before the squad announcement. Rees-Zammit had been approached on the preceding Sunday to attend an NFL training camp, a dream opportunity he couldn't turn down. This unexpected move by one of rugby union's brightest stars has left the rugby community in a state of surprise and anticipation.

Switching Fields

Advertisment

Rees-Zammit is set to join the NFL's International Player Pathway, a program that has seen success stories such as Jordan Mailata and Jakob Johnson. He will be traveling to Florida to join the NFL program, aiming to become the biggest rugby star to attempt this transition. Gloucester Rugby, his home club, has given him their blessing to achieve his dream, despite the blow to the club.

From Rugby Pitches to NFL Gridirons

Rees-Zammit's decision is driven by his lifelong ambition to play in the NFL. His move to the NFL also carries an emotional weight as he aims to continue his father's legacy as a big NFL fan. The position Rees-Zammit will play in the NFL is yet to be determined, but he is determined to showcase his athletic skills and let NFL teams decide his potential contribution.