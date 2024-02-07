Louis Lynagh Set to Join Benetton Treviso: A New Direction for the Rugby Prodigy

In a surprising turn of events, Louis Lynagh, the 23-year-old wing and son of Australian rugby legend Michael Lynagh, is reportedly on the cusp of joining the ranks of Italian club Benetton Treviso. Born in Treviso, Louis Lynagh's move has the potential to steer his international career towards Italy's national team, for which he is eligible. Despite having represented England at the Under-20 level, Lynagh's future with the English club Harlequins seems uncertain with a lack of a new contract offer.

Advertisment

Lynagh: From England to Italy

Despite his active involvement with England's senior training squad and notable performances for Harlequins, including a two-try game in the Premiership final victory in 2021, Lynagh's future in English rugby seems to hang in the balance. His impending move to Benetton Treviso could play a key role in determining his international career path, with Italy being a strong potential contender.

Benetton Treviso: A Strategic Move

Advertisment

Currently placed second in the United Rugby Championship, Benetton Treviso sees the young Lynagh as a valuable addition to their squad. The club, known for its significant contribution to the Italian national squad, could potentially become Lynagh's gateway to international rugby with Italy. This development follows former Italy head coach Kieran Crowley's expressed interest in Lynagh's potential to represent Italy.

The Lynagh Legacy Continues

In a parallel development, Louis Lynagh's brother, Tom Lynagh, has also recently signed a contract with the Queensland Reds, hinting at a potential future representing Australia. Their father, Michael Lynagh, is a celebrated figure in Australian rugby, with notable achievements including a World Cup victory in 1991. The Lynagh legacy in rugby seems set to continue, albeit potentially spanning multiple countries.