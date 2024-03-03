Louis Lopez Clashes with Jesus Resendiz in Super Welterweight Showdown at Thunder Studios

On March 30, 2024, boxing enthusiasts will converge at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California, for an electrifying evening presented by CBN Promotions. The spotlight will be on the super welterweight division as local hero Louis Lopez squares off against the undefeated Jesus Resendiz in a highly anticipated eight-round main event. Alongside, the co-main event promises action with Nelson Oliva going toe-to-toe with Franyerson Puerta, setting the stage for a night of intense boxing action.

High Stakes Main Event

Louis Lopez, with a record of 14-2-2 and 5 KOs, is set to take on Jesus Resendiz, who boasts an impressive undefeated streak of 8-0-1, including 6 KOs. This main event is not just a battle for supremacy but a test of wills between two of the most promising super welterweights in the boxing world today. With both fighters known for their power and resilience, this bout is expected to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Lamoureuxmedias provides an in-depth preview of what to expect from this thrilling matchup.

Co-Main Event: A Display of Knockout Power

The evening's co-main event features Nelson Oliva, an explosive fighter from Los Angeles with a perfect record of 10-0, including 8 KOs, facing off against Denver's own Franyerson Puerta, who brings a record of 5-3, with all wins coming by way of knockout. This six-round super welterweight clash is expected to display an incredible showcase of power, as Oliva aims to extend his knockout streak and maintain his unblemished record. Fans attending or watching live on Fubo Sports are in for a treat as these fighters go to war.

Community Engagement and Entertainment

CBN Promotions, in collaboration with Thunder Studios, is committed to not only providing top-tier boxing entertainment but also to engaging with the Long Beach community and surrounding areas. Alex Camponovo, president of CBN Promotions, emphasized the aim to deliver an unforgettable experience for fight fans, while Rolando Nichols, president of Thunder Studios, highlighted the family-friendly environment that welcomes everyone to enjoy the spectacle of live boxing. This event marks another step towards bringing high-quality boxing events to a wider audience, fostering a sense of community and enjoyment among fans.

As the date approaches, the anticipation builds for what promises to be a memorable night at Thunder Studios. With a lineup that features a blend of skill, power, and determination, the event is poised to leave a lasting impression on the boxing community. Whether you're a hardcore boxing aficionado or a casual fan looking for an exciting night out, this event is sure to deliver on all fronts, reinforcing Long Beach's status as a burgeoning hub for boxing excellence.