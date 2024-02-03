Lotte Giants Kick-off Pre-season Training in Guam Amidst High Hopes

With the crack of bats and the hum of anticipation in the air, the Lotte Giants, a stellar South Korean professional baseball team, have inaugurated their pre-season training in Guam. Kicking off on February 1st, this rigorous training regimen will span until the 20th of February, marking another year of the team's preference for Guam as their preparatory grounds.

A Glimpse into the Giants

As members of the esteemed Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) League, the Lotte Giants hold a significant place in South Korea's top-tier baseball landscape. Housed in the Sajik Baseball Stadium in Busan, the Giants are no strangers to fame. They are one of the league's most popular franchises, with two Korea Series championships under their belt. Their ownership by the Lotte Corporation, which also runs the Lotte Hotels & Resorts, further adds to their notable stature. During their training in Guam, the team will be accommodated at the Lotte Hotel Guam in Tumon, a testament to their corporate synergy.

Guam: An Ideal Training Ground

Guam's suitability for professional sports teams' training during the winter is underscored by the Giants' perennial choice of the island for their pre-season preparations. The Department of Parks & Recreation, in collaboration with the Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB), is assisting the Giants by offering access to local baseball fields. The GVB's commitment to this initiative aligns with their broader mission to enhance tourism and boost visitor arrivals, seeing the Giants' presence as a catalyst in achieving these goals.

A Mutually Beneficial Partnership

As part of their engagement in Guam, the Giants will be participating in community social responsibility (CSR) activities, the specifics of which will be disclosed in due course. Angel Sablan, Director of the Department of Parks and Recreation, voiced his contentment with the ongoing alliance with the team. He highlighted the immense benefits it imparts to local sports players, providing them with invaluable exposure and learning opportunities. GVB President & CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez echoed this sentiment, extending a warm welcome to the Lotte Giants and hailing Guam's potential to host more sports teams for their training needs, thus further propelling tourism growth.