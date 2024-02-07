Losing the Super Bowl Can Break Hearts: The Health Impact of Sports Defeat

The reverberations of a Super Bowl defeat can extend far beyond shattered dreams and bruised egos, with research revealing significant health impacts, particularly on heart health, for fans of the losing team. Years of studies have established a startling correlation between the loss of a beloved NFL team in the Super Bowl and a spike in heart-related deaths, highlighting the profound emotional and physiological toll that sports events can have on dedicated fans.

The Heart of the Game

A pioneering 2009 study published in the American Journal of Cardiology found a marked increase in heart-related deaths following the Los Angeles Rams' loss in the 1980 Super Bowl. Many of these fatalities were attributed to heart attacks and ischemic heart disease. In stark contrast, the study noted a decline in death rates after the Los Angeles Raiders' triumphant Super Bowl win in 1984.

More recently, a 2021 report in Current Problems in Cardiology underscored the heightened risk of cardiac events for die-hard sports fans, particularly those with a history of heart disease. The report underscored that the intense emotions tied to the game can trigger a surge in blood pressure and heart rate, especially for fans of the losing team.

Playing Defense Against Stress

While the findings are sobering, there are strategies fans can adopt to safeguard their health. According to cardiologist Dr. Tamara Horwich and experiential marketing professor Dr. Brandon Mastromartino, fans can mitigate these risks by limiting stress factors such as excessive alcohol intake, overuse of social media, and abstaining from placing bets on the game.

They encourage fans to establish a plan to reduce stress and maintain health routines, including adherence to prescribed medications. Watching the game in the company of friends or engaging in fan communities can also help to defuse feelings of disappointment.

A Healthy Super Bowl Party

Hosting a Super Bowl party with a focus on healthier food options can help to reduce the intake of sodium and fats that can exacerbate health risks. Opting for low-sodium snacks and healthier alternatives to traditional game-day fare can contribute to a healthier heart while still allowing fans to enjoy the event.

While the American Heart Association does not necessarily endorse all views expressed in the article, it underscores the importance of maintaining heart health while reveling in sports events. The association emphasizes that while the thrill of the game is part and parcel of being a sports fan, it should not come at the expense of one's health.