Los Angeles Sparks Use Core Designation on Jordin Canada Ahead of WNBA Free Agency

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) is on the cusp of its Free Agency period as teams gear up to begin negotiations with players this Sunday. However, official signings are slated to commence from February 1st. This period grants teams the privilege to extend qualifying offers to restricted free agents as well as the ability to use a core designation on a free agent from their roster.

Sparks' Strategic Move

The Los Angeles Sparks have already played their strategic move, exercising their core designation on Jordin Canada, an unrestricted free agent. This move bestows upon them exclusive rights to negotiate with her. Although this doesn't assure Canada's return to the Sparks, it undeniably boosts the probability of her continuation with the team for the forthcoming season.

Jordin Canada's Standout Season

Jordin Canada, who re-joined the Sparks on a one-year training camp contract last offseason and had to validate her spot on the team, emerged as a standout player this past year. She posted career-high averages of 13.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 2.3 steals per game, with an impressive shooting record of 40.4 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from beyond the arc, and a stellar 87.3 percent from the free-throw line.

Canada's Journey

Canada's extraordinary performance was predicted to attract substantial attention in free agency. She was initially chosen 5th overall in the 2018 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm and played a pivotal role in their championship triumphs in 2018 and 2020. As the Free Agency period unfolds, the sporting world will keenly watch the course of Canada's journey.