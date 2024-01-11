Los Angeles Lakers Sign Point Guard Skylar Mays, Adjust Roster

The Los Angeles Lakers have added point guard Skylar Mays to their roster, signing him to a two-way contract. This strategic move comes in the wake of injury-related limitations of Gabe Vincent, who has been restricted to a mere five games this season. Mays, now in his fourth NBA season, brings with him a wealth of experience garnered during his tenure with the Atlanta Hawks and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Mays: A Necessary Addition

With an average of 4.9 points in 11.8 minutes over 88 NBA games, Mays’ value lies not in his scoring prowess but in his ability to provide a much-needed stability at the point guard position. His signing enables the Lakers to make vital adjustments to their lineup. This includes allowing Jalen Hood-Schifino, their 2023 first-round draft pick, to play with the South Bay Lakers in the G League, where he can gain valuable experience.

Adjusting The Lakers’ Lineup

According to Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, the team’s decision to adjust their roster was spurred by Vincent’s injury and the fact that the team had only one true point guard in D’Angelo Russell. The addition of Skylar Mays as a capable backup for Russell enables Hood-Schifino to develop his skills in the G League without the pressure of immediately stepping up to the NBA platform.

Ham’s Praise for Mays

Ham expressed his confidence in Mays, praising him for his tough play, good vision, and professionalism. He believes Mays is a solid addition to the team, capable of supporting their point guard needs while also providing a consistent and reliable presence on the court.