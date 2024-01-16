Los Angeles Lakers Revisit Original Lineup in Strategic Shift

The Los Angeles Lakers have revealed a fresh starting lineup, marking a strategic shift in their approach to the rest of the 2023-24 season. The new lineup includes D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Taurean Prince, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis. This change comes as a pivot from earlier plans that featured power forward Rui Hachimura and small forward Cam Reddish.

Lakers' Strategy Shift

Los Angeles Lakers head coach, Darvin Ham, divulged this decision as part of an ongoing response to the team's performance halfway through the season. The Lakers, with 41 games under their belt, have struggled recently, losing six of their past eight games. This will be the 11th different starting lineup for the Lakers in the current season, indicating a trial-and-error approach to finding the right synergy on the court.

Revisiting Initial Lineup

The new lineup isn't entirely new; it's a revisit to the starting five that opened the season for the Lakers. The team's return to its original lineup was tested against the Oklahoma City Thunder, resulting in a 112-105 victory. Both Russell and Reaves, the starting guards, combined for 29 points and 13 assists, leading to 30 assists and 21 fast-break points for the team. Surprisingly, the Lakers, not known for their defense, held the Thunder to a shooting percentage of 41.7% from the field and 30.6% from the 3-point range.

Expectations and Prospects

Despite the challenges faced by the team this season, the Lakers' players have expressed confidence in the new lineup. Coach Ham believes this lineup, anchoring on the skills of Russell, Reaves, Prince, James, and Davis, can provide the necessary shot-making support for the team's captains. Currently standing 10th in the Western Conference, the Lakers are expected to be active in trade talks ahead of the deadline, signaling a dynamic and adaptable approach to overcoming the season's hurdles.