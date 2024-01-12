Los Angeles Galaxy Dismisses Technical Director Jovan Kirovski in a Bid to Reclaim Former Glory

In a significant shakeup, the Los Angeles Galaxy, a once-dominant force in Major League Soccer (MLS), has dismissed their technical director, Jovan Kirovski. After a series of disappointing seasons, the dismissal comes as the club seeks to reclaim its former glory. The Galaxy's downturn in performance has seen them miss the playoffs in three of the last four seasons, a stark contrast to their previous success.

Advertisment

A Glorious Past Turning Sour

Jovan Kirovski, a celebrated former Galaxy player, shifted into the role of technical director in 2013. He played a crucial part in the club's 2014 MLS Cup victory, a triumph spurred by the performances of players like Landon Donovan and Robbie Keane. However, the club's performance has witnessed a significant decline since then. The Galaxy missed the playoffs in 2017 and 2018, leading to increasing fan dissatisfaction.

Supporter Strife and Management Turmoil

Advertisment

In the face of the club's underperformance, five major supporter groups staged a boycott ahead of the 2023 season. The mounting pressure led to the dismissal of club president Chris Klein in May of the same year. Despite these managerial upheavals, the Galaxy has seen a rise in its average attendance figures, reaching their highest since 2018. The team set a record attendance of 82,110 during a home game against Los Angeles FC on July 4.

A New Direction?

Amidst this period of change, the Galaxy recently made a bold move, signing winger Gabriel Pec from Vasco de Gama for a record $10 million transfer fee. This decision was overseen by general manager Will Kuntz, indicating a possible shift in the club's future strategy. While the Galaxy boasts a history of five championship titles, their recent form is less impressive, with a season record of 8 wins, 14 losses, and 12 draws. The dismissal of Kirovski could signal a fresh start and a new direction for the Los Angeles Galaxy as they look to regain their winning ways.