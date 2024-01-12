en English
Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers Trade Yency Almonte and Michael Busch to Chicago Cubs

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:49 am EST
Los Angeles Dodgers Trade Yency Almonte and Michael Busch to Chicago Cubs

In a significant move in the world of baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs have successfully executed a trade involving relief pitcher Yency Almonte and infielder Michael Busch. The trade, shaped by the Dodgers’ need to clear space on their 40-man roster, saw these two players being traded to the Cubs in exchange for two promising prospects, expected to contribute to the Dodgers’ long-term future.

The Trade Details

Almonte, aged 29, who had previously signed a contract with the Dodgers in November to avoid arbitration, valued at $1.9 million, was expected to be a significant part of the Dodgers’ bullpen for the 2024 season. However, the team decided to trade him, making room on their roster. His performance in the previous season, with an inflated ERA of 5.06 over 49 appearances, fell short of his exceptional 2022 season, where he held a strong ERA of 1.02. Adding to the complications, Almonte suffered a knee injury in August, rendering him unable to play for the rest of the season.

Michael Busch, a potent offensive threat with elite strike zone discipline and a balanced powerful left-handed swing, was a highly touted prospect in the Dodgers’ system. Despite his impressive season in Triple-A, his path to the big leagues was unclear due to defensive concerns.

Prospects in Return

In exchange for Almonte and Busch, the Dodgers received two prospects – Jackson Ferris and Zyhir Hope. Ferris, a 19-year-old left-handed pitcher and an 8th best prospect according to MLB Pipeline, posted a 3.38 ERA at Low-A Myrtle Beach with a 32.5 strikeout rate. Hope, 18, debuted with Chicago’s Arizona Complex League team in 2023 and has solid speed in his repertoire, providing the Dodgers farm system with more depth in the outfield.

Post-Trade Reactions

Following the trade announcement, Almonte expressed his gratitude to Dodgers fans for their support during his tenure with the team. The trade also facilitated the Dodgers to sign outfielder Teoscar Hernández on a one-year contract, filling one of the two vacant spots on their 40-man roster.

In conclusion, this trade marks a strategic move by both the Dodgers and the Cubs, aiming to bolster their respective rosters. The Dodgers have managed to acquire promising prospects, while the Cubs have added experienced players to their bullpen. Only time will tell how this trade will impact both teams’ performances in the 2024 season.

Baseball Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

