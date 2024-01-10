Los Angeles Dodgers Take Center Stage in MLB 2024 National Broadcast Schedule

In an exciting development for baseball fans, ESPN and Fox Sports have announced their national broadcast plans for the Major League Baseball (MLB) 2024 season, with a prominent focus on the Los Angeles Dodgers. ESPN's selection of nine early-season games for 'Sunday Night Baseball' includes three featuring the Dodgers, while Fox Sports' schedule reveals eight Saturday games showcasing the Dodgers, to be aired on Fox or FS1 through the end of August.

Advertisment

ESPN and Fox Sports Spotlight Dodgers

With ESPN dedicating three of its nine early-season 'Sunday Night Baseball' slots to the Dodgers, the team is set to gain considerable visibility. Matchups against the St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, and the New York Yankees promise to engage fans and boost the Dodgers' brand. This early selection for prime-time national broadcasts underlines ESPN's confidence in the team's appeal and competitiveness.

On the other hand, Fox Sports' schedule includes eight Saturday games featuring the Dodgers. These games will be aired on either Fox or FS1, extending through to the end of August. Similar to the 2023 season, Fox Sports will broadcast eight Dodgers games, six on Fox and two on FS1. The entirety of Fox's September broadcast schedule remains undecided, presenting the possibility of additional Dodgers games being televised nationally by the end of the season.

Advertisment

Implications for Local Broadcasts

Importantly, Fox's Saturday broadcasts are exclusive, precluding any other local broadcasts during these games. However, FS1's broadcasts are not exclusive, allowing for local viewing on both SportsNet LA and FS1. This is particularly relevant for the games on April 6 at Wrigley Field against the Cubs and on April 20 against the Mets in Los Angeles.

Increased Visibility and Market Influence

The Dodgers' appearances on 'Sunday Night Baseball' and the dedicated Saturday slots on Fox Sports could significantly enhance their visibility and fan engagement. The selection of these prime-time national broadcasts reflects the networks' faith in the Dodgers' appeal and competitiveness. With the potential for extended national exposure and increased market influence, the Dodgers are poised for an exciting 2024 season.