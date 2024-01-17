Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 Spring Training and Season Opener in Korea

The 2024 season of Major League Baseball (MLB) is poised to witness a unique spectacle as the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to start their Spring Training and venture into the uncharted territory of South Korea for the inaugural Seoul Series.

Spring Training Kickoff

The Dodgers' Spring Training is slated to begin on February 9, with pitchers and catchers initiating their workouts at the famed Camelback Ranch. This will be followed by the first full-squad workout on February 14. Historically, many players have been known to arrive at Camelback Ranch earlier than the official start dates, eager to get a head start on the rigorous training regime. Fans will have the opportunity to witness these workouts at Camelback Ranch, free of charge, underlining the Dodgers' commitment to community engagement.

The Inaugural Seoul Series

The Dodgers are scheduled to play in the inaugural Seoul Series against the San Diego Padres in South Korea on March 20 and 21. This marks a historic moment as the first MLB games to be played in the country. It is an earlier spring start than usual for the Dodgers, but the occasion demands the shift in schedule. Their stateside Opening Day is set for March 28, with the St. Louis Cardinals on the roster.

Player Developments

Key developments to look forward to from the Dodgers include the exciting prospect of Shohei Ohtani teaming up with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. Another thrilling addition is Yoshinobu Yamamoto, transitioning from Japan's NPB, and Tyler Glasnow, who is keen on cementing his role as a leading pitcher. However, Clayton Kershaw's future with the Dodgers remains a suspense; if he re-signs, he will continue as the longest-tenured player. Should he not, Austin Barnes would assume that position.

Upcoming Matches

The Dodgers will kick off their Cactus League games on February 22 against the Padres. They are set to play 21 matches in the Cactus League, including a split-squad game and an off day. The final Cactus League game is scheduled against the Seattle Mariners on March 13. After the Seoul Series, the Dodgers will return for the Freeway Series in Southern California from March 24-26.