Los Angeles Angels Sign Jose Cisnero in Bullpen Boost

In a bid to reinforce their bullpen, the Los Angeles Angels have signed right-handed pitcher Jose Cisnero to a one-year contract, a deal valued at $1.75 million. The 34-year-old Cisnero, previously with the Detroit Tigers, brings a record of 3-4 with two saves, along with an ERA of 5.31. Notably, Cisnero achieved 70 strikeouts and walked 25 in 59 1/3 innings across his 63 relief appearances in 2023.

From Detroit Tigers to Los Angeles Angels

Cisnero, who led the Tigers in appearances from 2019-23, ended his five-season tenure to become a free agent before joining the Angels. In his professional career, the pitcher has chalked up an impressive record, including 13 wins, 17 losses, six saves, a 3.99 ERA, 275 strikeouts, and 130 walks in 255 games. This record is inclusive of his time with the Houston Astros, where he began his career, and his stint with the Tigers. It also factors in his recovery from a Tommy John surgery he underwent in 2014.

Angels Revamp Bullpen

The signing of Cisnero is part of a larger revamp of the Angels' bullpen. In the process, infielder Livan Soto was designated for assignment. The 23-year-old Soto had a batting average of .375 in 64 at-bats over 22 games for the Angels across the 2022-23 seasons. However, this offseason has seen the Angels active in their search for relievers, with the acquisition of Robert Stephenson, Matt Moore, Luis Garcia, Adam Cimber, and Adam Kolarek.

Expectations and Implications

While Cisnero has had a dip in performance in his recent season, the Angels see him as a valuable addition to their bullpen. The team hopes that Cisnero can reclaim his impressive form from previous seasons and bolster their bullpen. With these strategic signings and trades, the Angels are shaping up to be a team to watch under first-year manager Ron Washington. The new signings, along with the designation of Soto, reflect the team's drive to build a robust bullpen, which could significantly improve their performance in the upcoming season.