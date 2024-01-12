en English
Sports

Lord’s Taverners Wales Christmas Lunches Raise £26,000 for Charity

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:49 am EST
Lord’s Taverners Wales Christmas Lunches Raise £26,000 for Charity

The spirit of generosity was palpable in December 2023 as the Lord’s Taverners Wales celebrated their 39th annual Christmas lunches, amassing an impressive £26,000 for charity. Taking place at the prestigious Cardiff Marriott hotel, the fundraising events were brought to life by the celebrated Welsh comedian Rod Woodward. Hundreds of guests, not merely attendees but supporters of a noble cause, filled the venue, their laughter echoing in response to performances by noted comedians Daliso Chaponda, Josh Daniels, Nina Gilligan, and Abandoman.

Entertainment and Philanthropy Intertwined

The entertainment didn’t stop at comedic acts. The audience was captivated by the magic of El Baldinho, James Hawker, and Adam Reeves, while musician Jack Chandrinos added a musical charm to the event. Yet, beneath the surface of entertainment and merriment, the purpose of these lunches was paramount.

Profound Impact on Youth and Disability Sports

The proceeds from these events are earmarked for the charity’s youth cricket and disability sports programs, including Wicketz, Super 1s, and Table Cricket. The funds will also ensure the purchase of sports wheelchairs, sensory and play equipment, and minibuses for special needs schools, bringing sports and recreation to those who may otherwise be sidelined.

A Legacy of Community and Sportsmanship

Andrew Gibson, the Chairman of Lord’s Taverners Wales, expressed his deep gratitude to the supporters, acknowledging that the charity’s work is made possible through their generosity. Looking ahead, he expressed anticipation for the 40th anniversary of the Christmas lunches in 2024. Lord’s Taverners Wales focuses on aiding marginalized and at-risk young people through sports and recreation, thus fostering community connections and encouraging group sports participation. The Wicketz program, which they run in various locations including Barry, Ely, Llanrumney, and Pontypridd, is a testament to their commitment to building a brighter future through sports.

Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

