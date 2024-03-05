Longford GAA 2023 Teams of Championship Revealed: A Historic Selection

The voting process has concluded, and the Longford GAA 2023 Teams of the Championship are set to be unveiled in this week's edition of the Leader, available from March 7. The selection process witnessed an unprecedented level of engagement, with a record number of nominations submitted by Leader readers, marking a significant milestone in the history of the Longford All Stars Awards. For the first time, a separate Ladies Football Team of the Championship will be introduced, paralleling the men's awards and recognizing outstanding players in women's senior, intermediate, and junior county competitions.

A New Milestone for Ladies Football

In an innovative move, the 2023 edition of the Longford All Stars Awards will feature a Ladies Football Team of the Championship, a pioneering step underscoring the growing recognition and support for women's sports in the region. This inclusion mirrors the men's award structure, offering equal acknowledgment and celebration of female athletes' achievements across senior, intermediate, and junior levels. The decision to introduce this separate category highlights a significant shift towards inclusivity and gender parity in sports awards.

Unprecedented Engagement and Selection Process

The nomination and selection process for the Longford GAA 2023 Teams of the Championship has been marked by an exceptional level of community involvement. With a record-breaking number of nominations received, the process underscores the community's active participation and interest in local GAA activities. The final phase leading to the announcement involves meticulous selection, with three nominees vying for the top spot in each category, including Men’s Senior, Intermediate, and Junior football, Ladies’ Senior, Intermediate, and Junior football, and Senior hurling. The culmination of this process will see the announcement of seven individual award winners at the prestigious Longford GAA Awards Presentation Dinner.

The Driving Force Behind the Awards

Senator Michael Carrigy, a clubman from Sean Connolly's and the visionary behind the annual Longford GAA All Stars, has been instrumental in turning the awards scheme into a highly anticipated and respected event since its inception in 2006. His efforts have not only raised the profile of local athletes but have also contributed significantly to charitable causes, demonstrating the awards' wider community impact. The awards dinner, set to take place at the Arms Hotel on March 16, with tickets priced at €35, promises to be a memorable occasion, celebrating the best of Longford GAA while fostering community spirit and philanthropy.

As the Longford GAA community and its supporters await the announcement of the 2023 Teams of the Championship, the anticipation builds for an event that has grown into a cornerstone of the county's sporting and social calendar. This year's awards, with the introduction of the Ladies Football Team of the Championship, are set to mark a historic moment, reinforcing the awards' role in promoting excellence, inclusivity, and community engagement within the realm of Gaelic sports.