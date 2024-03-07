Long Beach State's GG Beach Event: Esports, Panels, and Art Collide on Campus

Live events have become a staple at Long Beach State, bringing the community together for entertainment and engagement. Among these, the Esports Association's annual GG Beach celebration stands out, marking its return to an in-person format at the university's newly opened Esports Facility. Scheduled for March 9, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., the event promises a day filled with competitive gaming, industry panels, and student art exhibitions.

Competitive Gaming Takes Center Stage

At the heart of GG Beach is the esports tournament, where Long Beach State players will compete against teams from other universities in six different video games. Esports Association President Alyx Nguyen has been instrumental in organizing these matchups, which have been in the works for the past two months. High-profile universities such as UCLA, USC, and Irvine Valley College are among the invited competitors, ensuring a high level of play and excitement for attendees and viewers alike.

Industry Insights and Creative Showcases

Beyond the thrill of competition, GG Beach offers attendees a chance to engage with the broader video game industry through live panels. Representatives from Riot Studios, creators of popular games like Valorant and League of Legends, as well as PC peripheral companies, will share insights into the gaming industry's latest trends and developments. Concurrently, an artist alley will provide a platform for Long Beach State student artists to display and sell their work, adding a creative dimension to the event.

Engagement Beyond the Arena

To ensure that no one misses out on the action, the Esports Association plans to livestream the event on its Twitch channel, leveraging newly installed AV equipment for a high-quality broadcast. Additionally, attendees will have the chance to win merchandise through a raffle, with Nguyen expressing confidence in the likelihood of winning. The event also serves as a networking opportunity, with sponsorship booths offering insights into services and products relevant to the gaming community.

As the event approaches, Nguyen's excitement is palpable, reflecting the hard work and dedication of the Esports Association's members. The return of GG Beach to an in-person format at Long Beach State not only signifies a step towards normalcy but also showcases the vibrant and dynamic nature of the gaming community on campus. With free tickets available on the GG Beach Eventbrite page, the event promises to be an inclusive and engaging experience for students, alumni, and the broader esports community.