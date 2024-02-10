Long Beach State Edges Out Cal Poly in Thrilling College Basketball Showdown

In a thrilling duel of college basketball prowess, Long Beach State narrowly defeated Cal Poly by a score of 77-68. The victory, which took place on February 11, 2024, extended Long Beach State's impressive record to 15-9 and marked their 8th win in the last 10 games. Conversely, Cal Poly's losing streak stretched to 13 games, as they fell to a 4-21 record.

A Battle of Giants

Long Beach State's offensive might was on full display, averaging an impressive 78.6 points per game compared to Cal Poly's 62.7. Jadon Jones led the charge for Long Beach State, scoring a game-high 26 points. Marcus Tsohonis contributed 18 points and 6 assists, while Aboubacar Traore added 12 points and 8 rebounds. Despite Cal Poly's valiant efforts, their key players Jarred Hyder (21 points), Q.Jones (19 points and 6 rebounds), and Alimamy Sanders (13 points and 6 assists) couldn't quite bridge the gap.

Long Shots and Last Stands

The match saw an enthralling display of three-point shooting, with Long Beach State making 7 out of 19 attempts (36.8%) and Cal Poly sinking 11 out of 27 (40.7%). Long Beach State's shooting accuracy was evident in their field goal percentage (.439) and free throw percentage (.875). Notably, Hyder made 4 out of 6 three-point attempts, while Jones contributed 4 successful three-point shots out of 7 attempts for Cal Poly.

Rebounds, Turnovers, and Triumph

Long Beach State dominated the rebounds, collecting 30 compared to Cal Poly's 26. Despite committing more fouls (21) than Long Beach State (11), Cal Poly showcased their resilience and determination. However, Long Beach State's 17 turnovers were costly, as Cal Poly managed to keep the game close with only 9 turnovers.

As the final buzzer sounded, Long Beach State emerged victorious, demonstrating their prowess on the court. The thrilling match between these two college basketball powerhouses served as a testament to the sport's unpredictability and the enduring spirit of competition.

In the grand scheme of college basketball, Long Beach State's triumph over Cal Poly on February 11, 2024, stands as a defining moment. With Jadon Jones' 26-point performance and Marcus Tsohonis' 18 points and 6 assists, Long Beach State solidified their reputation as a formidable opponent. Meanwhile, Cal Poly's Jarred Hyder, Q.Jones, and Alimamy Sanders showcased their talent and potential, offering a glimpse of what the future may hold for this resilient team.

Ultimately, the nail-biting 77-68 victory by Long Beach State is a testament to the unpredictable nature of college basketball and the human spirit that drives these young athletes to push their limits, game after game.