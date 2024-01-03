en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Long Beach State Beach vs Cal Poly Mustangs: A Clash of Contrasting Styles in Big West Conference Play

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Long Beach State Beach vs Cal Poly Mustangs: A Clash of Contrasting Styles in Big West Conference Play

In the heart of San Luis Obispo, California, the basketball court pulsated with energy as the Long Beach State Beach and the Cal Poly Mustangs clashed in a Big West conference game. The Beach, boasting a 9-5 overall record and a 1-1 in the conference, took on the Mustangs who held a 4-10 overall record and were 0-2 in Big West play. This matchup spotlighted key players like Aboubacar Traore of Long Beach State and Kobe Sanders of Cal Poly.

The Court’s Tale

Both teams brought their unique strengths and weaknesses to the game. The Mustangs had a mixed performance at home, with a 3-2 record, while they grappled with games having a margin of 10 points or more, amassing a 2-7 record. On the other hand, the Beach showed a slightly better performance in high-margin games, with a 4-3 record.

A Game of Styles

The encounter was particularly striking due to the contrasting playing styles. Cal Poly averaged significantly fewer 3-pointers made per game compared to what Long Beach State typically allowed. However, Long Beach State scored more on average (80.0 points) than what Cal Poly usually conceded to opponents (72.7 points). This dynamic made for a riveting match as the players faced off on the court.

Unsung Heroes

Sanders, a key performer for the Mustangs, averaged 18.9 points, while Traore significantly contributed to the Beach in various statistics. These were the men of the hour, their performance crucial to their respective teams. This game marked the first meeting in the season’s Big West play for both teams. The last 10 games for both teams painted an insightful picture: the Mustangs averaged 61.7 points, whereas the Beach averaged 80.0 points, hinting at a stronger offensive performance by Long Beach State.

This game was a testament to the resilience, strategy, and sheer human will of each player. As the echoes of the final buzzer fade, the performance of each team continues to resonate, shaping and redefining the scope of the Big West Conference play.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Northeastern Huskies vs Stony Brook Seawolves: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown

By Salman Khan

The Evolution of Women's Super League: Investment, Innovation, and Engagement

By Salman Khan

UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs Drexel Dragons: A Basketball Showdown of Titans

By Salman Khan

Cambridge United Partners with Cledara: A New Era for 'The Abbey'

By Salman Khan

Hampton Pirates vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens: A Pivotal College Bas ...
@Sports · 35 seconds
Hampton Pirates vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens: A Pivotal College Bas ...
heart comment 0
Riley Salerno: A Beacon of Resilience in High School Gymnastics

By Salman Khan

Riley Salerno: A Beacon of Resilience in High School Gymnastics
Cross Country Challenge Trophy: A Testament to Sports and Community Spirit in South Waziristan

By Salman Khan

Cross Country Challenge Trophy: A Testament to Sports and Community Spirit in South Waziristan
Undefeated James Madison Dukes Set for Pivotal Game Against Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

By Salman Khan

Undefeated James Madison Dukes Set for Pivotal Game Against Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
Lumberjacks vs Vaqueros: An Upcoming WAC Basketball Showdown

By Salman Khan

Lumberjacks vs Vaqueros: An Upcoming WAC Basketball Showdown
Latest Headlines
World News
Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations
27 seconds
Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations
Northeastern Huskies vs Stony Brook Seawolves: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
31 seconds
Northeastern Huskies vs Stony Brook Seawolves: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
The Evolution of Women's Super League: Investment, Innovation, and Engagement
31 seconds
The Evolution of Women's Super League: Investment, Innovation, and Engagement
UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs Drexel Dragons: A Basketball Showdown of Titans
35 seconds
UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs Drexel Dragons: A Basketball Showdown of Titans
Cambridge United Partners with Cledara: A New Era for 'The Abbey'
36 seconds
Cambridge United Partners with Cledara: A New Era for 'The Abbey'
Hampton Pirates vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens: A Pivotal College Basketball Showdown
40 seconds
Hampton Pirates vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens: A Pivotal College Basketball Showdown
Riley Salerno: A Beacon of Resilience in High School Gymnastics
49 seconds
Riley Salerno: A Beacon of Resilience in High School Gymnastics
Junior Minister Naughton Advocates for Expansion of Life-Saving Drug Overdose Programme
1 min
Junior Minister Naughton Advocates for Expansion of Life-Saving Drug Overdose Programme
Cross Country Challenge Trophy: A Testament to Sports and Community Spirit in South Waziristan
2 mins
Cross Country Challenge Trophy: A Testament to Sports and Community Spirit in South Waziristan
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
16 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app