Lone Peak Tram Opens at Big Sky Resort on Valentine's Day: A New Era of Skiing Begins

After much anticipation, Big Sky Resort's Lone Peak Tram opens its doors to the public on this Valentine's Day in 2024. As the resort celebrates its 50th anniversary, the state-of-the-art tram is a testament to Montana's enduring allure for skiers and snowboarders alike.

A Lone Peak Marvel

The Lone Peak Tram, a marvel of contemporary engineering, was crafted in Austria and Switzerland. Its purpose is to whisk visitors to an elevation of 11,166 feet at Big Sky Resort, nestled within Montana's Rocky Mountains. Not only is this the third-largest ski area in the nation, but it also provides breathtaking panoramic views of several mountain ranges.

Adrenaline-Pumping Runs and Leisurely Cruises

Thrill-seekers will find solace in the challenging runs down Liberty Bowl and steep chutes, while those who prefer a more relaxed pace can enjoy intermediate and beginner runs back to the base. The resort boasts 300 scenic runs and 5,850 skiable acres spread across four majestic mountains, ensuring there's something for every skill level.

Uncrowded and Inviting Atmosphere

Despite below-average snowfall this season, Big Sky Resort's expansive terrain offers plenty of long cruiser runs. Renowned for its uncrowded and friendly atmosphere, the resort attracts skiers and snowboarders from around the world who seek thrilling double and triple black diamond terrain, including the daunting Big Couloir.

In conclusion, the Lone Peak Tram serves as a fitting tribute to Big Sky Resort's 50 years of growth and development. The new addition offers visitors an unparalleled experience, combining stunning views and convenient access to the mountain's diverse terrain.

