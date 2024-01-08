Londynn Jones Surpasses 500 Career Points in UCLA’s Victory over Oregon State

In a thrilling contest, the UCLA women’s basketball team notched a 65-54 win over Oregon State Beavers, with sophomore point guard Londynn Jones playing a pivotal role. The Riverside native reached a personal milestone, surpassing 500 career points for the Bruins during the game and cementing her position as a key player this season.

Londynn Jones: A Rising Star

Jones’ performance was significant to the victory, with a contribution of 12 points, two steals, one assist, and one block in a span of 32 minutes on the court. She showcased her shooting prowess by scoring 5-of-12 from the field and 2-of-4 from the three-point range. This achievement propels her into the esteemed 500-point club, a testament to her evolving game and impact on the team.

(Read Also: Thrilling College Basketball Games Across the US: Sunday, January 7th Recap)

Season of Achievements

Standing at 5’4″, the Riverside native has been a force to reckon with on the court. She has started nine of the thirteen games she played before this match, averaging 13.8 points per game. Her shooting splits are impressive with 40% from the field, 39.6% from three-point range, and 80.6% from the free-throw line. These numbers provide a glimpse into her consistent performance and scoring abilities.

(Read Also: Jack Miller Ends Collegiate Career Amidst Personal Struggles and Injuries)

All-round Contributions

However, Jones’ contributions to the Bruins extend beyond her point tally. She averages 2.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game, showcasing her all-around abilities and highlighting her defensive prowess. As UCLA continues its successful run, Jones’ comprehensive contributions on both sides of the court will remain crucial to their undefeated season.

Read More