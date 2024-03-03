London GAA Launches Strategic Plan for Future Growth, Invites Member Feedback

London GAA is embarking on an ambitious journey to shape its future through a strategic plan aimed at fostering growth and engagement within the organization. Club delegates received an overview of the planning process at the first county board meeting of 2020, with a call for member suggestions to refine the vision. Spearheaded by new finance and operations manager Stephen Lohan, the initiative seeks to align London GAA's direction with the broader goals of Connacht GAA, emphasizing games participation, volunteer development, governance, communication, and organizational growth.

Strategic Planning Process

The strategic planning process kicked off with a presentation to club delegates, outlining the need for a cohesive vision to guide London GAA. Clubs have been asked to consult their members and report back with insights and suggestions. These will then be shared with Connacht GAA for feedback before finalizing the strategic plan. The aim is to launch the plan around Easter, although the timeline may adjust. The planning framework consists of five key areas, each with SMART objectives to ensure measurable and achievable outcomes.

Role of New Leadership

Stephen Lohan, stepping into his role as the finance and operations manager, will play a pivotal role in implementing the strategic plan alongside the board officers. His involvement with Connacht GAA's Adrian Hassett and John Prenty underscores a collaborative approach to setting and achieving the plan's goals. Lohan's background in business and accounting, coupled with his passion for GAA, positions him well to steer London GAA toward its objectives. His dual role as a player and administrator adds a unique perspective to his leadership approach.

Looking Ahead

The strategic plan represents a significant step forward for London GAA, aiming not only to enhance current operations but also to lay a solid foundation for long-term success. By focusing on key areas such as participation, volunteerism, governance, and communication, London GAA hopes to increase involvement and strengthen its community ties. The plan's success will hinge on the active participation and input of its members, making this a collective effort toward a thriving future for London GAA.