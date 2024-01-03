en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Lola Vice’s Victory and Thwarted Cash-In Attempt at NXT New Year’s Evil

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:35 am EST
Lola Vice’s Victory and Thwarted Cash-In Attempt at NXT New Year’s Evil

In a night of high-stakes, high-impact sports entertainment, WWE NXT’s Men’s and Women’s Breakout Tournaments concluded, revealing the next stars in the ring. Oba Femi and Riley Osborne clashed in the men’s tournament, while Lola Vice, the mixed martial artist formerly known as Valerie Loureda, emerged victorious over Kelani Jordan in the women’s event. Vice’s win earned her a coveted title shot for the NXT Women’s Championship, setting the stage for a dramatic showdown at NXT New Year’s Evil.

Lola Vice: From MMA to WWE

Vice’s transition from mixed martial arts to professional wrestling was punctuated by her triumph in the Women’s Breakout Tournament. Her victory over Kelani Jordan not only elevated her status within the WWE NXT ranks but also granted her a golden opportunity to challenge for the NXT Women’s Championship at her discretion.

Attempted Cash-in and a Sudden Interruption

Following a match between Lyra Valkyria and Blair Davenport at NXT New Year’s Evil, Vice attempted to cash in her contract. The move, if successful, would have made her the new Women’s Champion. However, her plans were dashed by an unexpected interference from Tatum Paxley, leading to a chaotic melee involving Paxley, Vice, Valkyria, and Elektra Lopez. The altercation hinted at a potential tag team match unfolding in the future.

Paxley’s Obsession with Valkyria

Paxley’s unexpected intrusion during Vice’s cash-in attempt is tied to her ongoing storyline obsession with Valkyria. Despite being unnerved by Paxley’s relentless pursuit, Valkyria found her intervention beneficial at New Year’s Evil. This intriguing dynamic between Paxley and Valkyria adds another layer of complexity to the unfolding drama and promises to keep WWE NXT fans on the edge of their seats.

0
Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Henry Slade: A Season of Triumphs and an Uncertain Future

By Salman Khan

2024's Best Women's Running Shoes: Expert Opinions and Rigorous Testing

By Salman Khan

'Waffle House' Trio: Montana Grizzlies' Wide Receivers Redefining Game Readiness

By Salman Khan

ICC Announces Nominations for Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023

By Salman Khan

Saurabh Tiwary Announces Retirement: An End of an Era in Jharkhand Cri ...
@Cricket · 11 mins
Saurabh Tiwary Announces Retirement: An End of an Era in Jharkhand Cri ...
heart comment 0
Nani Roma’s Comeback to Dakar Rally with Ford: A New Chapter Unfolds

By Safak Costu

Nani Roma's Comeback to Dakar Rally with Ford: A New Chapter Unfolds
Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos

By Salman Khan

Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos
Philadelphia Eagles’ Playoff Prospects Hang in the Balance

By Salman Khan

Philadelphia Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in the Balance
Christmas Day Showdown: NFL Triumphs Over NBA in TV Ratings

By Salman Khan

Christmas Day Showdown: NFL Triumphs Over NBA in TV Ratings
Latest Headlines
World News
McKean County Commissioners Kick Off 2024 with Reappointments and New Queries
25 seconds
McKean County Commissioners Kick Off 2024 with Reappointments and New Queries
PSOE Accuses PP of Secret Talks with Catalan Party, Junts, Amid Political Tensions
57 seconds
PSOE Accuses PP of Secret Talks with Catalan Party, Junts, Amid Political Tensions
Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness
2 mins
Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness
Unprecedented Shift in Canadian Politics: Conservative Party Takes the Lead
2 mins
Unprecedented Shift in Canadian Politics: Conservative Party Takes the Lead
Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison
3 mins
Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison
England's NHS Faces Unprecedented Six-Day Doctors' Strike
3 mins
England's NHS Faces Unprecedented Six-Day Doctors' Strike
Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders
3 mins
Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders
Eluned Morgan Opts Out of First Minister Race, Citing Previous Campaign Challenges
3 mins
Eluned Morgan Opts Out of First Minister Race, Citing Previous Campaign Challenges
Mirati Therapeutics: Innovating Cancer Treatment with KRAZATI and Sitravatinib
4 mins
Mirati Therapeutics: Innovating Cancer Treatment with KRAZATI and Sitravatinib
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app