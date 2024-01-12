en English
Sports

Logansport Berries Adapt to Weather-Induced Schedule Change; Gears up for Key Matches

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:33 pm EST
Logansport Berries Adapt to Weather-Induced Schedule Change; Gears up for Key Matches

Logansport High School’s basketball teams are adapting to time changes induced by the incoming weather. The Junior Varsity game has been rescheduled to commence at 5 p.m., with the varsity game following closely at about 6:30 p.m., in a face-off against McCutcheon. The Logansport Berries, with an even record of 6-6, are eager to build on their momentum from a recent victory over Western. This win marked their first triumphant match at Western since 2018.

The Underdog Challenge

On the surface, McCutcheon’s record may appear less than impressive, with a single win against ten losses. However, Logansport’s coach, Matt Lange, warns against taking them lightly. The potential for an upset is always lurking in sports, and underestimation can often lead to unexpected outcomes.

Looking Ahead

Aside from the imminent clash with McCutcheon, Logansport is also gearing up for a rematch against Lewis Cass. Their previous encounter in December ended with a narrow victory for Logansport. However, the stakes are high as Lewis Cass is determined to turn the tables this time around.

Local Teams in Action

Other local teams are also preparing for their respective battles on the court. Cass is aiming for its first conference win against Rochester, Pioneer is slated to play against DeMotte Christian, and Winamac has a game lined up against North Judson. Caston, after a restful night off, is ready to take on West Central. The spotlight, however, is on the Caston girls team, currently ranked number one, as they celebrate their senior night.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

